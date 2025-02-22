Donald Trump’s Brutal Put-Down of Elon Musk Revealed in New Book—‘What’s Wrong With This Guy?’

As per reports, Donald Trump had some doubts about the Tesla Billionaire Elon Musk during his presidential campaign, which led to the US President to outburst, according to a new book. Infamous writer and the author of Fire and Fury, Michael Wolff, is also the author of this new book, which records the 2024 Trump campaign.

The book states how Donald Trump has recaptured the United States, and the publication also discloses his private frustrations as well as mockery of Musk during his campaign the previous year. Despite Musk’s public endorsement, Trump had doubts about him, especially after an over-the-top display at a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania. Trump should have appreciated the Space X Founder, but instead, he reacted and even stated – “What the f—k is wrong with this guy? And why doesn’t his shirt fit?”

On the contrary, Elon Musk has been seen as not so interested in it. Someone offered to introduce Musk to meet JD Vance, but he instead said, “I’ve really no interest in speaking to a vice president.” Besides, the book also comprises statements from Donald Trump’s inner circle, from which it is evident that the President had been suspecting Musk of having his agenda. Reports state that he is possibly aligning with the interests of Silicon Valley, which favored the vice president as a future leader.

It doesn’t even end here, as the book also features the President’s fondness for several conspiracy theories that specifically indicated Michelle Obama. Wolff claims Trump entertained rumors about her gender, reportedly stating – “People call her ‘Mike,’ you know. Those very big shoulders. What’s that about?”

Donald Trump also showed his frustration to his legal team following his hush money trial and lashed out at his legal team following his hush money trial. He fiercely said to his lawyer and told Blanche – “I don’t even know what you’re doing here… I paid you to handle this. But you’re blowing it. Why are you so weak?” Also, some reports state that Trump admired O.J. Simpson’s infamous “Dream Team” of lawyers, implying they were more competent than his own.

Steven Cheung, the President’s Communications Director, responded to the statements from the book, framing it as “fabricated nonsense,” calling Wolff a “lying sack of s–t and accusing him of having “Trump Derangement Syndrome.”

However, despite all these, Elon Musk has been publicly supporting Donald Trump. However, as per the book’s content, there are huge speculations about their relationship, with some believing that a fallout is inevitable concerning their egos and ambitions. Whether Musk remains in Trump’s corner or moves on to his next political investment remains to be seen.