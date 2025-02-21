Donald Trump’s Attorney General Sends Eerie Threat To His Opponents—“They Better…”

Donald Trump‘s Attorney General, Pam Bondi, has been in her job for just 2 weeks, but that doesn’t seem to be stopping her from issuing threats on behalf of the President. Bondi has been elected as the United States Attorney General to guide the justice department throughout Trump’s second stint as POTUS.

Speaking at the Conservative Political Action Conference in Washington, DC, Pam Bondi exclaimed that her duties were quite taxing and that oftentimes, she finds it difficult to follow up on basic yet essential tasks. “My hardest thing is that I forget to eat. You forget what time it is, it’s like six o’clock at night, and I’m like ‘Why do I have a headache?’ It’s because I haven’t eaten today.”

Bondi then revealed that she is working “non-stop” to meet the demands put forth by the Donald Trump Administration. She revealed that it was a team effort, crediting them, saying, “And it’s not just me. It’s an entire team.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pam Bondi (@pambondi)

Pam Bondi acknowledged Kash Patel as a member of the team and then sent out a warning to anyone and everyone who was against Donald Trump and opposed his actions. “They better look out,” said the Attorney General.

Pam Bondi has long been a part of the Republican Party and has served as the Attorney General for Florida from 2011 to 2019. She has been a staunch supporter of Trump throughout her tenure and was also a vocal supporter of his attempts to overturn the 2020 Presidential Election results, claiming election fraud. She served as Trump’s personal attorney during his first impeachment trial and has also publicly defended him throughout his legal troubles.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pam Bondi (@pambondi)

She has had a close relationship with Donald Trump, characterized by immovable loyalty and strong support. Bondi has also led the legal arm of the America First Policy Institute since 2024. To the unaware, the AFPI is a Trump-aligned body.

Pam Bondi has been involved in several high-profile cases throughout her career. Some of her notable cases include a lawsuit led by her that aimed to overturn the Affordable Care Act and her defense of Amendment 2, a 2008 amendment to the Constitution of Florida that banned same-sex marriage.

She has been criticized for her association with the fringe religious movement Scientology and for her handling of cases that investigated financial companies. Additionally, her history of loyalty to Donald Trump and her biased approach to investigations of his political opponents have raised concerns about her ability to function independently and impartially.