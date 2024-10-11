Donald Trump Was on a Date with an 'Attractive Blonde' the Night He Met Melania, New Memoir Reveals

Donald Trump has been a heartthrob. Long before he launched his political career, the Republican nominee was New York City's most eligible bachelor- young, handsome, and an heir to a million-dollar business empire. This also means that he often went out on dates with women and he was on one with an "attractive, blonde" woman when he first met his now-wife Melania Trump.

The Slovenian, whose memoir Melania was released on October 8, 2024, recounts in her book her first meeting with then-52-year-old Trump. The former model was barely 28 years old when the ex-president introduced himself to her at the infamous Kit Kat Klub during Fashion Week. And although he was on a date, Melania recalls, his eyes were "filled with curiosity and interest" when he saw her in the VIP section, per The Independent.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Karl Feile

The 54-year-old writes in the book, "He was accompanied by a beautiful date, so I initially dismissed our conversation as mere pleasantries exchanged at an industry event." But after his date left for some time, Trump approached her and asked for her number. But she declined and asked for his number instead. She explains, "I tucked the card into my clutch before his date returned to the table," and days later, they went on their first date.

Eventually, Melania writes in the book that she was "captivated" by Trump's "charm and easygoing nature." Ahead, she also describes him as a caring man with whom she fell in love who called her personal doctors to ensure she's healthy.

When Melania and Trump's love story was unfolding, the ex-commander-in-chief had already been married twice. He was first married to Ivana Trump, the mother of his three children- Don Jr., Ivanka, and Eric Trump from 1977 to 1990. Two years later, he moved on with former actress Marla Maples from 1993 to 1997 with whom he had another child- a daughter named Tiffany Trump.

Melania became Trump's third wife whom he married in 2005 after he proposed to her in 2004 with a 15-carat ring valued at $1.5 million, as per The New York Times. After the engagement, the Slovenian happily told the New York Post, "It was a great surprise. We are very happy together." Meanwhile, Trump also seemed overjoyed, and on Live with Regis and Kelly show, he said, "We've had a great relationship. We've been together for five years and it was really time."

The next year after tying the knot, the former First Couple welcomed their first and only child, a son named Barron Trump on March 20, 2006. However, over the years, their relationship succumbed to infidelity allegations on the ex-president followed by sexual misconduct accusations by several women, including the infamous affairs with adult star Stormy Daniels and Playboy model Karen McDougal. Though Trump vehemently denied all the allegations, his current wife Melania remained tight-lipped throughout the episodes and let them pass.