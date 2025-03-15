Donald Trump Wants to Immortalize Muhammad Ali in Stone—But His Wife Strongly Objects

Donald Trump has a special plan to honor Muhammad Ali, but the legendary boxer’s wife is not quite on board with it. The Hill reports that the President’s administration is constructing the National Garden of American Heroes, where he will install statues of many activists, presidents, inventors, soldiers, and even pop culture legends who have left a mark with their endeavors. Additionally, it might be the first statue garden to honor the likes of Whitney Houston, Rosa Parks, George Washington, Elvis Presley, Dr. Seuss, and Harriet Tubman.

Donald Trump also plans to memorize Muhammad Ali in the National Garden of American Heroes. Although the two have encountered each other quite a few times in the past, they are not the kind of celebrities one would associate with each other. However, the President’s desire to honor him is still an interesting choice. While most know him as a legendary boxer, he is also notable in the world of activism. From advocating for civil rights to opposing the Vietnam War, he was one of the rare figures in the history of America who was always vocal about his opinions, aside from being a star athlete.

While the proposed idea of honoring him in the statue garden seems like a respectful moment, Lonnie Ali, the widow of the American Hero, has conflicting thoughts about it. Mostly because of his religion. Ali is one of the most notable Muslim celebrities of the 20th century, but Islam deems idolatry as a “grave sin,” and even the Quran forbids it. According to an article by the Courier Journal, this is likely the reason why Lonnie condemned the Republican leader’s plan to install his statue among George Washington, Whitney Houston, and other national heroes.

“President Trump has been a long-time admirer of Muhammad, and I am pleased that admiration continues,” Lonnie told Courier Journal. However, she also added, “I appreciate President Trump’s proposal to honor Muhammad along with other American heroes in a statue garden. A statue erected in Muhammad’s honor would not be in accordance with his Islamic teachings. I am grateful for the President’s desire to commemorate Muhammad’s life and legacy as an American hero, a humanitarian who loved all people.”

Donald Trump has just announced statues of MLK, Muhammed Ali and Kobe Bryant will be built in the upcoming National Garden of American Heroes 🔥 pic.twitter.com/B20yLBPWU0 — ryan 🤿 (@scubaryan_) February 20, 2025

With Ali’s widow’s opposition, Donald Trump might back out on his plan in order to respect the family. He has yet to respond to Lonnie’s comments, or maybe he has yet to hear about it. Either way, if Muhammad’s statue had already been erected, his admirers might not have had the warmest reaction towards it. After all, there are many legendary boxers like Sonny Liston and Jack Johnson, as many human rights activists without any religious restrictions, who deserve a place in the statue garden.

This is not the first time, someone wanted to pay tribute to the legend through a statue installation. Previously, The Muhammad Ali Center faced similar issues. Speaking with the Courier Journal in 2024, a representative said, “The religion of Islam forbids idolatry, and out of respect of Ali and his family’s religious beliefs, the Center cannot endorse depictions of Muhammad Ali that may be perceived as an idol.”

However, despite the prohibitions, Liverpool and Philadelphia currently has statues of Ali, while there are also many actions figures of him scattered around. So, there’s much curiosity about which approach Donald Trump will take in order to honor the national hero.