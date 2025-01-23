Donald Trump Wants to Buy Greenland but the Danish Minister said ‘He Can F–k Off’

Denmark’s Foreign Minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen made a strong statement on Tuesday, emphasizing that no country, regardless of its size or influence, should be allowed to take over another nation’s territory without consent. His comments followed US President Donald Trump’s renewed remarks about the potential acquisition of Greenland, a self-governing territory of Denmark.

President Trump is still serious about Greenland: “We need it for international security. I’m sure Denmark will come along. It’s costing them a lot to maintain it, to keep it. The people of Greenland are not happy with Denmark.” pic.twitter.com/OthtLVXsVE — 𝗡𝗶𝗼𝗵 𝗕𝗲𝗿𝗴 ♛ ✡︎ (@NiohBerg) January 21, 2025

Trump, who was sworn into office on Monday, caused widespread concern earlier this month when he refused to rule out military action to bring Greenland and the Panama Canal under U.S. control. His remarks set off a wave of alarm in Denmark and other parts of the world. Speaking to reporters, Rasmussen criticized the idea of powerful nations acting unilaterally to claim territories. “Of course, we can’t have a world order where countries, if they’re big enough, no matter what they’re called, can just help themselves to what they want,” he stated firmly.

“Greenland… is not for sale. Let me put it in words you might understand: Mister Trump, f–k off.” Danish politician Anders Vistisen send message to donald trump regarding controlling/buying Greenland. pic.twitter.com/r3nrklUfSl — ADAM XL (@ADAMXOOOX) January 22, 2025

Although Trump did not mention Greenland in his inaugural address on Monday, he was questioned about the territory later in the Oval Office. His response reiterated his interest in Greenland, describing it as “a wonderful place” that is important for international security. He also suggested that Denmark might eventually agree to the U.S. taking control, citing the financial burden Denmark bears in maintaining the island. “I’m sure that Denmark will come along—it’s costing them a lot of money to maintain it, to keep it,” Trump remarked.

Rasmussen noted that while Trump avoided mentioning Greenland in his speech, the president’s rhetoric about expanding U.S. territory remained consistent. “It doesn’t make me call off any crisis,” Rasmussen told Danish media, expressing his continued concern over Trump’s ambitions.

Greenland’s Prime Minister Múte B. Egede said that his government is working to arrange a meeting with Donald Trump in light of the United States president’s threats to take over the Arctic island. 🇺🇸🇩🇰 #Greenland #politics #US #DonaldTrump #Trump #Denmark #military #security pic.twitter.com/hakH1MxeMR — Politicinema (@politicinema) January 22, 2025

Meanwhile, Greenland’s Prime Minister Mute Egede firmly stated that Greenland is not for sale. However, he emphasized that the territory is open to fostering business relationships with the United States. Among Denmark’s citizens, Trump’s omission of Greenland from his inaugural speech brought a sense of temporary relief. “He didn’t mention Greenland or Denmark in his speech last night, so I think there’s room for diplomacy,” said Donald Andersen, a 68-year-old Danish actor.

On Instagram, Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen acknowledged the challenges posed by Trump’s presidency, urging Europe to adapt to “a new reality.” She highlighted the importance of maintaining Denmark’s alliance with the United States, which she called the country’s most significant partnership since World War II. Frederiksen also stressed Greenland’s right to self-determination, aligning with the island’s leadership.

Additionally, Danish political leaders met with Frederiksen on Tuesday for a briefing about the situation. Pia Olsen Dyhr, leader of the Green Left party, expressed concern about the years ahead, saying, “We have to recognize that the next four years will be difficult years.” This sentiment reflects the cautious and strategic approach Denmark is likely to take as it navigates its relationship with the US under Donald Trump’s administration.