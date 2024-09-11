Donald Trump Threatens To Send 'Those People That CHEATED' To Jail If He Wins in 2024

Donald Trump has threatened to put his arch-rivals behind the bar if he gets elected as the President of the United States again. According to The Guardian, issuing the warning on his social media post, the former President wrote, "WHEN I WIN, those people that CHEATED will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the Law, which will include long-term prison sentences so that this Depravity of Justice does not happen again."

CEASE & DESIST: I, together with many Attorneys and Legal Scholars, am watching the Sanctity of the 2024 Presidential Election very closely because I know, better than most, the rampant Cheating and Skullduggery that has taken place by the Democrats in the 2020 Presidential… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 8, 2024

The Republican frontrunner for the upcoming presidential elections further wrote, "Please beware that this legal exposure extends to Lawyers, Political Operatives, Donors, Illegal Voters, & Corrupt Election Officials. Those involved in unscrupulous behavior will be sought out, caught, and prosecuted at levels, unfortunately, never seen before in our Country."

Image Source: Getty Images| Photo by David Becker

The message was in continuation to several similar threats by the businessman-turned-politician to his political rivals. Earlier on Saturday, September 7, the ex-POTUS made remarks on the Harris-Biden administration during the Wisconsin rally. He mentioned the legal troubles that kept him hooked throughout the year amid the election season. "The Harris-Biden DOJ is trying to throw me in jail — they want me in jail — for the crime of exposing their corruption," Trump said, according to the AP News. However, there is no evidence to supplement the claim that the Biden-Harris administration was instrumental in the indictments and decisions of the Department of Justice.

"The Harris-Biden DOJ is trying to throw me in jail!" pic.twitter.com/4lx9lw46WE — Jorge Saez (@JorgeSa49233952) September 7, 2024

Just days before the bewildering statement on jailing opponents, Trump also agreed that he 'lost by a whisker' during the previous election to the Democrats. During an interview on the Lex Fridman Podcast, the businessman-turned-politician accepted his previous defeat in the Electoral College by 232-306, meaning that he also lost the popular vote back then by more than 7 million. Shifting to the January 6, 2021 capitol rioters, the Republican leader said that he would make sure to 'rapidly review the cases of every political prisoner unjustly victimized by the Harris regime' and sign their pardons the first day as POTUS.

"Tough topic, but important. You said 'Lost by a whisker' ..." Lex Fridman in Podcast #442 asks Trump about the 2020 Election. Trump responds with no less than 10 lies in 1 minute ...and then some. https://t.co/kJj4il5zRq pic.twitter.com/M4NCwj02ZL — Chris Borkowski (@cborkowski) September 5, 2024

The Republican and Democrat nominees, Trump and incumbent Vice President Kamala Harris, recently debated each other on ABC's platform. This switch-up in the Democratic candidate occurred after the previous debate between Trump and President Joe Biden, where the latter caused huge outroar and concern over his health after a considerably weak performance. Trump declared himself the winner, which prompted several leaders of the Democratic Party to urge the current president to drop out of the race.

Subsequently, Biden announced that he was stepping down from the race and nominated his running mate Harris. Biden took to his Instagram handle and wrote, "My fellow Democrats, I have decided not to accept the nomination and to focus all my energies on my duties as President for the remainder of my term. My very first decision as the party nominee in 2020 was to pick Kamala Harris as my Vice President. And it’s been the best decision I’ve made. Today I want to offer my full support and endorsement for Kamala to be the nominee of our party this year. Democrats — it’s time to come together and beat Trump. Let’s do this."