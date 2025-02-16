Donald Trump Suggests He’s Above the Law with ‘Dictator’ Remark

US President Donald Trump has uttered a fiery 10-word statement that has aroused speculations over social media, with some believing that Trump believes he is above the law. The 78-year-old took his Twitter handle to state his remark by referencing a quote which is often attributed to Napoleon Bonaparte – “He who saves his country does not violate any Law.”

The statement by Trump has caused an alarming situation among people, with some interpreting that Trump thinks of himself as Napoleon himself and is above any sort of legal constraints. Things got worse when the official account of the White House fueled the controversy by sharing the message along with an intense photo of the President, which has been released as his official portrait as the 47th president.

He who saves his Country does not violate any Law. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 15, 2025

Controversy has become a central name of the President, and it has come up among his executive actions. This includes his attempts to reform the federal government alongside the Tesla billionaire, Elon Musk whom he appointed to lead the Department of Government Efficiency which has been formed recently. It is no surprise that their efforts have been highly criticized, and experts have even stated that are unconstitutional.

Federal judges have in to halt multiple executive actions of Donald Trump, and the President’s allies have called for a new strategy to defend his agenda and also impeach judges who are against him. The previous week, JD Vance, the Vice President, suggested that judges don’t have that power over the President’s administration’s executive power. “Judges aren’t allowed to control the executive’s legitimate power,” he wrote on X.

Not to mention, the controversial statement from Donald Trump came 24 hours after a judge blocked members of DOGE from accessing sensitive US Treasury Department systems. Subsequently, Musk, on the other hand, has called for “an immediate wave of judicial impeachments”, and the President stated during an interview in the Oval Office and a brief with the Space X Founder – “Maybe we have to look at the judges because I think that’s a very serious violation.”

Actions are already taken by the House Republicans as they are planning to introduce articles of impeachment against a minimum of a couple of federal judges who were engaged in blocking Trump’s measures.

Donald Trump’s longtime adversary, Senator Adam Schiff, wrote on X – “Spoken like a true dictator. This is a quote from Napoleon, describing how he ended democracy in France,” Andrew Fleischman, a Georgia lawyer, posted.

Before starting the second term, Trump declared in a “joking sense” that he could be a dictator on his first day in office. He made the comments in reference to plans to close the US-Mexico border and expand domestic drilling oil. “No, no, no, other than day one. We’re closing the border and we’re drilling, drilling, drilling. After that, I’m not a dictator,” he said.