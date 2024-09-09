Donald Trump Struggles to Pronounce ‘Eliminate’, Gets Mocked After Rally Video Goes Viral

Not a stranger to ridicule, former President Donald Trump made headlines yet again over a verbal slip that may have highlighted his deteriorating cognitive skills, according to his critics. Trump was discussing his plans to reorganize the federal administration and remove the Department of Education when he failed to pronounce the word 'eliminate.' This soon prompted mockery online, as reported by OK! magazine.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo By Spencer Platt

Clips of the same featured Trump saying, “Ultimately, we’ll el-ah-ah.” He then rambled and said, “And you know what we’re doing here I say it all the time. I’m dying to get back to do this.” Eventually, he announced, “We will ultimately eliminate the federal department of education.” In light of the same, an X user penned, "Whenever he stumbles on his words, he abruptly halts, shifts his train of thought, then attempts to resume speaking. This cycle repeats with each verbal misstep."

Dementia alert:

Glitch AKA — is more and more incoherent. His ability to speak worsens. You are hearing the ongoing fragmentation of his mind. — GammaMa Donna (@dStorymoon) September 7, 2024

In a similar vein, a comment read, "Dementia alert: Glitch AKA — is more and more incoherent. His ability to speak worsens. You are hearing the ongoing fragmentation of his mind." Another person shared a different clip of Trump making a verbal gaffe and wrote, "All the recent glitches, absentmindedness, and Trump's recurring inability to make meaningful responses to basic questions point to a serious mental decline. Trump isn't mentally fit to be President anymore." A fourth person chimed, "Come on MAGA! He is unfit and too old...he stuttered. Get him out. He has to go."

All the recent glitches, absentmindedness & Trump's recurring inability to make meaningful responses to basic questions point to a serious mental decline.



Trump isn't mentally fit to be President anymore. pic.twitter.com/a1K3z4H5jF — Eng. Mohamed Tache Dida (@Mohamedida) September 7, 2024

As the comments continued to pour in, one quipped, "That 78-year-old brain fueled by McDonalds doesn't work like it used to." Another added, “It's not about the nonsensical ramblings he spouts; it's about the people right there who are eagerly lapping up every word of the gibberish.”

At a rally in Wisconsin, Trump pledged to ultimately eliminate the Education Department.

What a great idea, we’d be a nation of fools like him! — Everett (@OddswithGOP) September 8, 2024

Trump addressed the battleground state for about an hour and 40 minutes. Meanwhile, several Republicans have indicated that the Department of Education could be at risk under their watch. A netizen quipped, "At a rally in Wisconsin, Trump pledged to ultimately eliminate the Education Department. What a great idea, we’d be a nation of fools like him!"

Come on MAGA! He’s Unfit, too old, he stuttered, get him out, he has to go. — Randy Holtz (@randy_holtz) September 8, 2024

Earlier, Trump discussed these plans with Elon Musk in an interview. He said, if elected, “I want to close up the Department of Education, move education back to the states.” Project 2025, a strategic plan for the next Republican term, crafted with insights from Trump supporters, suggests shutting down the Department of Education. However, despite having the opportunity to enact this agenda during his presidency with a Republican-controlled Congress, Trump never went ahead with it. On the other hand, Vice President Kamala Harris, while usually remaining silent on education matters, did challenge Trump’s proposal. As reported by NPR, she said, “We are not going to let him eliminate the Department of Education that funds our public schools.”