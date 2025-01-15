Donald Trump Sparks WW3 Fears Among NATO Allies, Says “Russia Can Do Whatever the Hell They Want”

Just as the inauguration for the second term of President-elect Donald Trump comes closer, the nation and the world wait with bated breath if Trump will enact his campaign promises. One such statement that affects the world at large is Trump’s disdain for NATO and his affiliation with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

During his campaign for a second term, Trump said if NATO does not start paying its share of the defense budget, he will not have America protect its allies. He also claimed that Russia could do whatever the hell it wanted, insinuating that if Russia went on to attack another NATO ally, there would be no retaliation from the US.

Trump retells story: European Leader: “May I ask you a question? Mr President? If we don’t pay… and we were attacked by Russia. Will you defend us?” Trump: “You mean you’re delinquent? No, I will not defend you.”@Acyn pic.twitter.com/J7JevgwEIW — The Intellectualist (@highbrow_nobrow) May 2, 2024

These kinds of statements come on the tail of Donald Trump calling NATO obsolete and not having any interest in fighting wars for other nations.

Biden had responded to the statement by saying,” Trump is making it clear that he will abandon our NATO allies.” He also went on to explain what it looks like for the American soldiers stationed on NATO soil. Meanwhile, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg seconded Biden’s statement and said, these statements put both European and American soldiers at risk.

During his first term, Trump repeatedly asked NATO countries to “pay their bills.” He essentially asked them to pay 2% of their GDP towards the NATO defense budget.

Trump lays out his deal parameters for America to remain in NATO: “If they’re paying their bills and if I think they’re treating us fairly, the answer is absolutely — I’d stay with NATO.” pic.twitter.com/wEnRxdY3aP — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) December 8, 2024

However, as clarified by NATO Secretary General, Trump can’t make these demands as paying 2% of GDP towards NATO defense is a guideline, not a rule or policy.

In hindsight, these demands may not have anything to do with the NATO defense budget but with Trump’s admiration for Putin. Donald Trump has never hidden his admiration and affiliation towards the Russian President and how he would rather be friends with a strong leader like him.

Trump has also mentioned that the world could change if two strong nations like the US and Russia join hands. Where Trump sees growth and power in this coalition, the world fears destruction where no one will stand a chance.

Trump: “The Kurds are safer now”

Trump’s betrayal of the Kurds has led to:

-400,000 people displaced

-70,000 children displaced

-785 ISIS fighters FREED

-Turkish militia’s war crimes against Kurds Kurds now look to Assad (who killed 500k Syrians) for protection. #Hevrin_Khalaf pic.twitter.com/C50ix7yw6F — Rula Jebreal (@rulajebreal) October 16, 2019

This is not the first time Trump has threatened to abandon America’s allies. In 2019, he asked US troops to stand down during an unexpected attack on Kurds by the Turkish. Hundreds of lives were lost, and America lost its face on the world stage. It also caused a crack in foreign policies with other allied nations.

NATO has taken over air defenses in Poland from the US just days before the inauguration of according to a NATO spokesman. This is good news but what a damn embarrassment for the US. https://t.co/em6plkjHqk — Olga Lautman 🇺🇸🇺🇦 (@OlgaNYC1211) January 10, 2025

Based on these, NATO is already preparing itself. Just a few days ahead of the swearing-in of the 47th President, NATO took control of air defenses in Poland from the US. This is a crucial battle ground to help Ukraine and its allies no longer trust America to do the right thing. Donald Trump may find himself abandoned by NATO this time around.