Donald Trump Sketchily Ignores Question About Hugging His Children After Assassination Attempt

Donald Trump's near-death experience left Americans and his family in utter shock. The former president was shot by a gunman during his Butler Pennsylvania rally on July 13, 2024. But Trump didn't let go of his presidential bid and has still been campaigning. During a recent sit-down with Dr.Phil, the politician got candid about his failed assassination but ignored a significant emotional detail.

While discussing all things important, Dr. Phil quickly inquired if the ex-president went home and hugged his children a little tighter this time after narrowly escaping death, "Has it changed anything about you? Did you hug your kids extra hard?" Predictably, he let the question pass as if he didn't hear it and pivoted to an unrelated topic, showing no signs of emotions in his tone either, as per Nicki Swift.

The Republican nominee is infamous for his emotionless demeanor and rarely shows affection for his family, including his current wife Melania Trump. Ever since he's been in the political arena, he's been blamed for lacking any compassionate feelings and is labeled as someone with a heightened sense of ego. According to a story in The Atlantic, psychologists Steven J. Rubenzer and Thomas R. Faschingbauer analyzed Trump's personality and found a combination of "sky-high extroversion combined with off-the-chart low agreeableness."

Here's Donald Trump telling Dr. Phil in their interview that "God" saved him from being assassinated so that he can "bring our country back."



Do you think Donald even believes in God? pic.twitter.com/rnnDpsgm9Z — Art Candee 🍿🥤 (@ArtCandee) August 28, 2024

Meanwhile, when Dr. Phil asked how he managed to dodge death, he was quick to admit it was nothing but divine intervention, "So there had to be some great power. The only reason I think [I was spared], is that God loves our country, and he thinks we're going to bring our country back. He wants to bring it back. It has to be God." Dr. Phil asked if Trump thinks he's the 'chosen one,' and the politician confidently replied on behalf of the divine "God believes that."

Whether Trump admits to his feelings in public or not, his family definitely expressed the grief that struck them after the news of his potential assassination reached home. The former First Lady took to X, formerly Twitter, to share her feelings in a lengthy post, saying, "When I watched that violent bullet strike my husband, Donald, I realized my life, and Barron's life, was on the brink of devastating change," calling the shooter a "monster."

Additionally, the rest of the Trump clan, including his kids also reacted to the unfortunate incident on social media. For instance, Ivanka Trump, the former First Daughter, wrote a statement on Instagram, "Thank you for your love and prayers for my father. I am grateful to the Secret Service and all the other law enforcement officers for their quick and decisive actions today. I love you Dad, today and always," per Newsweek.

The outpouring of love and support for my dad is deeply appreciated. Thank you God for keeping my father alive. Political violence is never the answer. God bless the secret service and law enforcement who fearlessly intervened. Please include the families of the victims in your… — Tiffany Ariana Trump (@TiffanyATrump) July 14, 2024

His eldest son Don Jr. posted an image from the scene and hailed, "He'll never stop fighting to Save America." Meanwhile, Eric Trump echoed his brother and wrote, "This is the fighter America needs!" followed by a subsequent tweet, saying, "Never surrender." Tiffany Trump also wrote, "The outpouring of love and support for my dad is deeply appreciated. Thank you, God, for keeping my father alive. My father is a fighter and he will continue to fight for you and the USA."