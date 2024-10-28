INQUISITR.COM / Politics

Donald Trump Says There's One Election Issue That He Spends 'Every Minute' Thinking About

By Tavishi
Published on : 11:00 PST, Oct 28, 2024
Former U.S. President Donald Trump speaks to the media after voting at a polling station setup in the Morton and Barbara Mandel Recreation Center on March 19, 2024, in Palm Beach, Florida. (Cover Image Source: Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

Former President Donald Trump has dropped the mystery behind one election issue that worries him every minute, and that is which individuals could make up his future team in the White House after a potential win, as reported by The U.S. Sun. The ex-POTUS also expressed his disdain for his political opposition counterpart Vice President Kamala Harris for snubbing the invitation to the Al Smith dinner. 

 

The real estate mogul's recent appearance on Fox & Friends on October 18 expressed his opinions on the upcoming polls. Trump shared that he thought Harris was 'incompetent' for not attending the charity dinner which he did. The Al Smith dinner, which was held in New York City on October 17, is a white-tie event that takes place annually to raise funds for Catholics; every year, up to millions are raised as big names in American politics and business contribute to it.

 

This year, the event was attended by Donald and his wife Melania Trump, who were also joined by RFK Jr. and his wife Cheryl Hines. However, Harris was notably absent from the dinner party; she is the first Democrat nominee to have bailed on the event since Walter Mondale in 1984. 

 

Therefore Trump called out Harris for missing the event, dubbing it the equivalent of being 'disrespectful to [our] great Catholic community.' However, it should be noted that the incumbent VP instead shared a pre-recorded video to be played during the event to cover her absence. The video message featured SNL comedian Molly Shannon playing Catholic schoolgirl character, Mary Katherine Gallagher. 

Former U.S. President Donald Trump speaks to reporters before his speech at the annual Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) at Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center on March 4, 2024. (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Anna Moneymaker)
Donald Trump speaks to reporters before his speech at the annual Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) on March 4, 2024. (Image Source: Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

According to Newsweek, the dinner is headed by the Archbishop and other Catholic religious figures and is named after Alfred E. Smith, who was a four-time governor of New York. He was the first Catholic to run for president in 1928. The dinner was first held in 1945 to honor him and raise funds for charity. With time, the event became a grand ritual among the American politicians to be attended every year. The dinner party gives them a big opportunity to mingle with investors who might want to collaborate on future projects. 

 

In a previous post on Truth Social, when Harris announced she wouldn't be attending the event, Trump lashed out at his Democratic rival. The former president even called it 'sad, but not surprising.' He added that Harris 'certainly hasn't been very nice.' Cardinal Timothy Dolan, the archbishop of New York and organizer of the dinner, also stated his disappointment slyly. "We're not used to this; we don't know how to handle it. This hasn't happened in 40 years, since Walter Mondale turned down the invitation. And remember, he lost 49 out of 50 states," he said as reported by Newsweek

