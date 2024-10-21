Donald Trump Says If He Loses, There Will be an 'Economic Armaggedon' in a Key Swing State

At a recent rally, in Detroit, Donald Trump pledged to bring back life to the city, which he had recently alluded to as a representation of the demise of America. Speaking at the Huntington Place convention center, Trump laid out his vision for rescuing Detroit's auto industry and economy. The former president wasted no time addressing his controversial comments from last week. "Our whole country will end up being like Detroit if she's your president," Trump had said, referring to Vice President Kamala Harris. This time, he took a more positive tone, declaring, "We'll be talking about the Michigan miracle. I will put Detroit first, I will put Michigan first, and I will put America first, and that's the way it is."

Trump's strategy for Detroit's revival centers on two main policy levers— across-the-board tariffs and ending what he calls the 'electric vehicle mandate.' He argued that Democratic policies would spell disaster for the city. "It will be economic Armageddon for Detroit," Trump warned. The crowd, many waving 'Make Detroit Great Again' placards, cheered enthusiastically. Trump's message resonated with supporters like Carol Murphy, a Detroit resident. "The Democrats ran down Detroit," Murphy said. "We can't keep electing the same people and expect different results," she stressed, as per The Detroit News.

Former President Donald Trump, who last week warned the country would end up “like Detroit” if Vice President Kamala Harris is elected, called the city a “sacred place” and said he thought it had “great potential” during a rally there Friday. pic.twitter.com/RXSj2AEKY9 — Donald Wong (@DWonSF) October 19, 2024

Trump's appearance wasn't without hitches. About 10 minutes into his speech, the microphone failed, causing a 20-minute delay. "So now what happens is I won't pay the bill for this stupid company that rented us this crap," Trump fumed after the issue was resolved. The former president painted a picture of Detroit's potential renaissance under his leadership saying. "Detroit has such great potential. But Kamala and the Democrats have been wreaking havoc on this place," he asserted. Subsequently, he pledged a 'stunning rebirth'— to make the 'sacred' city 'better than it ever was,' as per the New York Post.

"Forty percent of Michigan auto jobs were annihilated after [the 1994 North American Free Trade Agreement], and China's entry into the World Trade Organization was a disaster for your beautiful place, your beautiful city, and frankly, your beautiful state," Trump said. He claimed that under Harris, the US lost 'nearly 50,000 manufacturing jobs' in this year alone. Trump's suggested solution was to impose high tariffs on imported cars, with a focus on those coming from Mexico. He argued that many Mexican auto plants are backed by Chinese interests. "We're going to bring back our jobs, our dignity, and our dreams," Trump declared, predicting a "mass exodus of manufacturing jobs from Mexico to Michigan, from Shanghai to Sterling Heights, and from Beijing to right here in Detroit."

Republican presidential nominee, former U.S. President Donald Trump, speaks at a campaign rally on October 18, 2024, in Detroit, Michigan. (Image Source: Win McNamee/ Getty Images)

However, economists and industry analysts have expressed concerns about Trump's plans. Many warn that his proposed tariffs could function as a tax, raising prices on everyday goods. Auto industry experts cautioned that eliminating clean energy subsidies could hinder U.S. carmakers' ability to compete for fuel-efficient vehicles in the growing global market. The rally also touched on other familiar Trump themes, including immigration and transgender rights. At one point, he showed a bizarre video, juxtaposing scenes from the war movie Full Metal Jacket with clips of drag influencers on social media.