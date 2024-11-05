Donald Trump Says He'd 'Like To Have a Little Fun' With Michelle Obama — Internet Was Having None of It

Donald Trump has a 'creepy' response to Michelle Obama who recently criticized him. Ahead of the election day, the Republican nominee made a creepy comment about Michelle during a rally in Lititz, Pennsylvania, on Sunday, November 2. The 78-year-old politician said she made a "big mistake" by coming after him and now he'd have a "little fun" with her.

"I took over the mess that Barack Hussein Obama, who's a big divider, who's a major divider, and he's a major troublemaker," Trump began. "And I have always treated his wife with respect but she came at me the other day. That is not nice of her to do. And I think we are going to start having a little fun with Michelle." This part of his speech was met with loud cheers and claps by the MAGA crowd.

Michelle Obama smiles upon arrival to a campaign rally for Kamala Harris at the Wings Event Center in Kalamazoo, Michigan. Image Source: Photo by Brandon Bell | Getty Images

Trump was likely referring to Michelle's anti-Trump speech in Michigan on October 26, where she said, "I hope you'll forgive me if I'm a little frustrated that some of us are choosing to ignore Donald Trump's gross incompetence while asking Kamala to dazzle us at every turn." She further urged Americans to "take [their] lives seriously [and] get this election right" otherwise "women will become collateral damage" under Trump's presidency.

But, Trump's "little fun" comment sparked outrage on X, formerly Twitter. Michelle is among the most loved, admired, respected, and influential figures in the Democratic Party and among men and women alike. And the former president's remark backfired as people called him out on Elon Musk's platform.

If he wanted even more reason to piss off Black American women… play around with Michelle if you want to… — Con Conn (@CosmykGyrl) November 3, 2024

An X user, @CosmykGyrl, slammed Trump, "If he wanted even more reason to piss off Black American women… play around with Michelle if you want to…" In response, another user, @JRAtotoro, said, "All women, really. She's revered." @Ruth31533 asserted, "White woman here, ready to defend Michelle!! Going after Michelle would be a bad decision. He would lose even more support."

She hurt his ego. Ahhhhh, too bad. — Don Frickel 🇺🇸🇺🇦 (@d_frickel) November 3, 2024

A Kamala Harris supporter, @StrictlyChristo, called Trump out, "Keep Michelle Obama's name out of your mouth, you insignificant pissant!" @ZionDarkwood hit back, "Trump is calling for his MAGA Nazis to do harm to Michelle Obama. 'We are going to start having a little fun with Michelle.' This man is sick in the head and we need to make sure he never steps foot in the White House again."

Another Harris supporter, @Suzierizzo1, claimed that Trump treated no women with respect, ever, "He never treated either one of them with respect and never will and as far as him taking over Barack's mess that was definitely no mess it was one of the best economies in this Country's history just like Joe's." @ShaunT threatened Trump, "Try going after Michelle. We dare you!!"

After massive backlash, Trump himself revealed that his political advisors have warned him to not attack Michelle. The ex-president said, "I was going to say to my people: 'Am I allowed to hit her now?' They said, 'Take it easy, sir. Sir, take it easy.' My geniuses, they said, 'Just take it easy.'" He then asked why he could not hit back after she did the same, to which his advisors replied, "Sir, you're winning, just relax," as per The Telegraph.