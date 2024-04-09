Donald Trump Roasted Online for Old Clip of Him Looking Directly at the Sun During 2017 Eclipse

Beyond everything else that defined his four years in office, a lasting image of Donald Trump's presidency captures the then-president and the first lady standing on the White House terrace, gazing directly at the sun during a solar eclipse on August 21, 2017. Eye care specialists caution that even a momentary glance at the sun during an eclipse can result in lasting vision impairment. They strongly recommend using specialized glasses, significantly darker than regular sunglasses, for protection, as detailed by the New York Post. While Trump was donning proper eyewear initially, he seemed to have taken off the protective glasses and stared directly at the eclipse.

The incident has now become an instant source of social media mockery. Seven years later, as countless Americans eagerly awaited the sun's eclipse from Texas to Maine, the former President has found himself at the receiving end of online trolls, as highlighted by USA Today. Moreover, it seemed as though President Joe Biden was leading the charge after he shared a brief video of him standing in the exact spot where Trump had stood in 2017, this time sporting protective eyewear. The caption read, “An eclipse is worth marveling at. But don’t be silly, folks – play it safe and wear protective eyewear.”

Meanwhile, one person wrote on X, "Trump is so cool for just saying “stfu” and looking straight at the eclipse with no glasses. Our guy." Another person wrote, "Donald Trump and Melania Trump watching the solar eclipse will be the funniest video you will see today." A third person wrote, "Remember when Donald Trump stared at the solar eclipse during his presidency? You know, the thing that can blind you? Yea. This is how dumb things were with Trump in office. Let’s not make the same mistake twice. Biden 2024." A fourth person wrote, "Donald Trump staring at the solar eclipse without glasses proves he's not just immune to political advice but also to basic science. Next up: challenging gravity because it keeps bringing his poll numbers down."

During this event, Donald and Melania Trump, along with cabinet members and White House staff, observed the celestial spectacle firsthand. Despite unanimous expert advice against direct sun-gazing, regardless of the extent of coverage, the then-president defied caution and fixed his gaze towards the sun for some time. As documented in the White House pool report, the President initially gestured to a group of administration staff assembled below the balcony and indicated towards the sky. However, one of the nearby White House aides quickly intervened, shouting, "Don't look!" in an attempt to prevent any potential harm, according to The Independent.

Additionally, comedy writer Paul Bassett Davies wrote, "It’s a narrow window, but if Trump can get the timing right and reach out to his supporters right at the start of the eclipse, and tell them the sun won’t reappear unless they pledge money to him, he could make a few million dollars from some of the world’s most gullible idiots." Additionally, NASA provides a useful guide for safeguarding your eyes during eclipses: “Except during the brief total phase of a total solar eclipse, when the Moon completely blocks the Sun’s bright face, it is not safe to look directly at the Sun without specialized eye protection for solar viewing."