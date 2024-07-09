Donald Trump on Joe Biden's 2024 Presidential Candidacy: "Nobody Wants to Give That Up That Way"

Donald Trump believes Joe Biden will not withdraw from the 2024 presidential candidacy. This was stated during a recent Fox News interview. "It looks to me like he very well may stay in," the president stated. "Nobody wants to give that up that way," he says. He believes Biden's ego will keep him running. Biden has been getting some flak lately. A few Democrats are worried about how he did in the recent debate with Trump, saying he seemed a bit confused at times. Some are even suggesting he step aside for a younger candidate.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Chip Somodevilla

But Trump doesn't see that happening. He pointed out that Biden has already won most of the Democratic delegates. This gives him a lot of power in the party. "When you have the delegates, unless he says, 'I'm getting out,' they can't do anything to get him out," Trump explained. The former president also referred to First Lady Jill Biden, "I think Jill would like to see him stay. She seems to be having a good time," he stated. Trump believes Biden's family backing will motivate him to continue running. Trump admitted that dropping out would be difficult for Biden. "He's going to feel badly about himself for a long time. It's hard to give it up that way — the way where they try to force him out," he explained.

“Now we have Kamala. She’s so f—king bad”



Trump is hilarious dude 😭 https://t.co/JRVIROzsUr pic.twitter.com/vxwfWNamRs — johnny maga (@_johnnymaga) July 3, 2024

Trump suggested that if Biden withdraws, Vice President Kamala Harris would be the nominee. However, he asserted Biden "has all the power" because he won the huge majority of delegates in primary elections. Biden's staff is pushing back against the criticism. They claim the president has been engaged, meeting voters and organizing events. Meanwhile, they point out that Trump has not held any public events since the debate. "A low energy Donald Trump has been off the trail for 12 days, and nothing has changed," Biden campaign spokesman James Singer stated, as per The Hill. He went on to attack Trump's policies and legal issues.

If Joe Biden is actually going to stay in this thing all the way down to November, Donald Trump truly is the luckiest SOB in American political history. — Dan McLaughlin (@baseballcrank) July 8, 2024

It's worth noting that Trump's recent comments don't match what he said earlier. In a video at one of his golf courses, he falsely claimed, "He's quitting the race ... I got him out." This shows how Trump sometimes says different things to different audiences. The argument over Biden's future occurs at a difficult time for Democrats. Biden, 81, is the oldest president in US history. At 78, Trump is older than most former presidents.

Despite these worries, Biden has frequently stated that he will remain in the campaign. His supporters feel that he is the finest candidate to defeat Trump in November. The circumstance emphasizes the exceptional nature of the 2024 election. Candidates from both major parties are facing age-related questions. They are also dealing with legal difficulties. Trump has been charged in many criminal cases, while Biden is under investigation for his handling of sensitive data, as per CNN.