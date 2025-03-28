Donald Trump Mistakes Autism Awareness Tattoo For a Gang Symbol—Deports Innocent Man to El Salvador Prison

If “tell me you are racist without telling me you are racist” was ever a challenge, everyone in the Donald Trump administration will win every single time.

Ever since taking up the office, Donald Trump has given a free rein to his administration to deport anyone they see fit. Earlier, it started with illegal immigrants. Even legal immigrants were targeted. And now they are landing in El Salvador.

Then came the prisons of El Salvador. Trump and his people like Tom Homan and Kristi Noem. They were so eager to send Venezuelan gang members to prison that it didn’t even matter if the people they captured were criminals or not. They have been identifying people based on tattoos. And not the correct ones, either.

In the latest chaos of sending innocent men to jail, the family of a Venezuelan student has come forward. The Trump administration illegally deported a Venezuelan man. All this because of a tattoo that raised awareness of autism. Officials falsely believed that it was connected to a gang.

Neri Jose Alvarado Borges, a 24-year-old Venezuelan national, was deported to El Salvador this month. However, according to his sister, the family members believe that Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers used his tattoos to support his unlawful removal from the United States to El Salvador.

Meet Neri Alvarado Borges—a migrant from Venezuela who selflessly cared for his autistic brother. He even tattooed his brother’s name on his skin as a permanent reminder of that bond. Then ICE got involved. They told him he was being deported to one of the most violent prisons… pic.twitter.com/84ZR61w5bZ — Brian Krassenstein (@krassenstein) March 27, 2025

The tattoos on Borges featured his younger brother’s name with autism and another of a rainbow-colored ribbon representing the autism acceptance movement.

Alvarado Borges’s family attested to his innocence. According to his 20-year-old sister, Lisbengerth Montilla, none of these tattoos have anything to do with the Tren de Aragua or any other gang. She then added that according to immigration authorities, Tren de Aragua is associated with anyone who has a tattoo.

To clarify then, would you agree that, at this time, the govt has produced no persuasive evidence linking Neri Alvarado to Tren de Aragua and as a result, there is little reason to believe the govt’s stated justification for his deportation to CECOT? — Vinay Tummarakota (@unboxpolitics) March 27, 2025

They are not even confirming what the tattoo is and what it is related to.

According to Montilla, her brother did not belong to any gang. Rather, he came to America because of the turmoil in the Venezuelan economy. Earlier, he was a psychology student in his country. Alvarado made his way to the United States across the perilous Darien Gap jungle. He finally settled into a peaceful existence in Dallas. He was working in a neighborhood bakery.

She has urged people to understand that not everyone who left their country and came to America had bad intentions. Many came to escape political turmoil or severe crimes. They keep their heads down and work hard for a peaceful life.

She also emphasized that not everyone in Venezuela is a criminal or a thug. She said we are normal people with normal aspirations, decency, and jobs.

New: A 26-year-old living in Florida is among the hundreds of Venezuelans recently sent to El Salvador’s mega prison. I spoke w/ his family — they insist he has no gang ties and say he may have been deported over a tattoo. https://t.co/L5LjFs2mZX — Alex DeLuca (@AlexLDeLuca) March 25, 2025

Many families have complained that loved ones have vanished inexplicably. Luis Carlos Jose Marcano Silva is a 26-year-old barber from the Venezuelan island of Margarita. He received a reprimand during an immigration court in Miami last month. Like Alvarado, he was deported to El Salvador by ICE authorities who blatantly used his tattoos. The body art has nothing to do with any street gang.

Yet the Trump administration is blatantly using it to their defense and fringing on human rights.