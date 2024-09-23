Donald Trump Makes Monumental Announcement for 2028 If He Faces Defeat in November

Donald Trump has said he won't be running for the presidential election in 2028 if he doesn't win this time against Kamala Harris this year. While speaking to journalist Sharyl Attkisson, the former President said on Sunday, September 22, "No, I don't. I think that will be, that will be it. I don't see that at all. Hopefully, we will be successful," when asked about his future plans to re-enter the race in 2028. According to AP News, the statement spread like wildfire after the businessman-turned-politician disclosed that his political fate lies in the upcoming presidential elections.

FLORIDA: JUST IN: Trump rules out running again in 2028 if he loses the November election. pic.twitter.com/jLYDhiPaAo — KolHaolam (@KolHaolam) September 22, 2024

When the Republican nominee shared that he is not aiming for his fourth candidacy, he didn't explicitly say that his defeat would be the reason behind it. In fact, the business mogul didn't state the exact reasons behind the decision, but the age factor cannot be ignored. The ex-POTUS will be 82 years old in 2028, the very age over which he had been questioning President Joe Biden's presumptive nomination earlier. Biden, who is 81 years old at present, dropped out of the race after his debate with Trump on CNN's platform.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by David Dee Delgado

The Full Measure interview with Trump also showed The Apprentice star asserting his role in developing COVID-19 vaccines. When Attkisson asked about the politician's health and how he keeps his energy up during the campaign rallies, Trump revealed, "I try and eat properly." The statement took the interviewer by surprise as the business mogul is known for his adoration of eating hamburgers. Moments later, Trump added, "Proper hamburgers," as the interviewee confirmed the interviewer's unsaid guess.

In the interview when asked if the four-year gap after his presidential tenure had helped prepare for the upcoming elections he said, "It would have been easier if I did it ... contiguous. But the benefit is more than anything else, it shows how bad they were."

According to Reuters, the interview took place in Trump's Florida resort. The politician also claimed that he was not sure about forming his cabinet at this moment as there are a lot of shifts to be witnessed with the clocking ticking towards the elections in the United States. The realtor turned Republican shared that he would decide these things only if and when they win the elections slated to take place in November 2024.

Trump had been the President earlier in 2016 and lost the battle against Biden in 2020. This year, however, his face-off will be against the incumbent Vice President who was endorsed by Biden after he stepped down. Trump declared himself a winner in both the debates against Democrat leaders Biden and Harris. He also announced that he would not debate Harris again and considered accusing the Democrat party of using cheating tactics to win the crucial poll by placing different candidates against him.