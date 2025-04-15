Donald Trump’s supporter Adin Ross might now be open to changing sides. The influencer didn’t hold back while admitting how Trump’s latest move hit him where it hurts. Ross revealed how he has taken a massive hit financially thanks to Trump’s tariff agenda.

Adin Ross is best known for being an internet personality. The 23-year-old is an internet gamer and is known to have a liking towards Donald Trump. So much so that he has even gifted the 78-year-old a Rolex before. Safe to say the gold custom MAGA-themed Tesla Cybertruck watch cost the gamer a fortune.

During a recent live stream, the influencer shared how the tariffs that Trump has imposed have put him in financial distress. Ross revealed that the recent stock market crash made him lose around “eight figured.”

DJ Akademiks, who had joined Ross in the live stream, also had something to say about the economic state of the US. “People are getting killed. Me too. We all are,” he noted.

Ross seemed to acknowledge how bad the current stock market crash is in reply to the DJ’s comment. “It’s bad, I’m not gonna lie to you,” he admitted. The gamer also added how he hoped that things would get “better” but at the moment they remain to stay bad.

“You over here like, damn, Kamala, come back to me,” the DJ added The Kamala that the DJ seemed to be referring to was former Vice President Kamala Harris. With that statement alone, we are left to ponder if Trump supporters are now shifting sides thanks to his extreme economic reforms.

Kamala Harris is hammering Trump’s tariff plan accurately as a de facto national sales tax, ” He intends to cut social security and medicare. And he wants to impose what is in effect a national sales tax that will cost a typical family $3,900 a year.” pic.twitter.com/5pJzmqGRfh — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) August 21, 2024

Harris had somewhat foreseen the future during her Presidential campaign. The Diplomat had criticized Trump’s tariff plan and predicted exactly this outcome. The former VCP had noted how the Republican’s plan would leave adverse effects on the US economy. The recent state of the stock market just seems to be a testament to Harris’ prediction.

The criticism towards the Trump administration keeps increasing as they continue to take drastic measures. The government’s recent aggressive deportation procedures have been widely criticized by the citizens. Trump’s statement about wanting to send US citizens to the El Salvador high-security prison has left people baffled.

Reporter: “The President of El Salvador said he would be willing to take American citizens [into his prison camps].” Trump: “I love that… I’d be honored to give them… if they can house these criminals… I’m all for it.” This is totalitarianism.pic.twitter.com/7EvPFmSDhF — Joshua Reed Eakle 🗽 (@JoshEakle) April 7, 2025

The work that the DOGE is doing under the supervision has also been a topic of discussion for supporters and critics alike. The last straw for the people of America seemed to be the unreasonably high tariffs that the President decided to impose on imported goods.

Every decision that the President has taken since being in office has met with resistance from the opposition. But now, the current state of the country has forced even loyal supporters like Ross to acknowledge how bad the conditions are getting under the Trump administration.

Which raises an important question for Trump to reflect on: Does teamwork make the dreamwork if you have no team left on your side at the end of the day?