Donald Trump took no time to slam Seth Meyers and NBC in an all-out bashing post on Truth Social, labeling the talk show host as “dumb and untalented.” He didn’t stop there; the US President-elect also went on to criticize NBC’s parent company, Comcast. It all started when the TV host said, “Trump is caught in the middle between the MAGA diehards and the rich oligarchs who helped him get elected. And he doesn’t even really know what the hell they’re talking about.”

What further triggered Trump was his comments in a recent sentencing case. Meyers said, “It’s always so weird to hear reporters read Trump’s remarks. It’s like listening to a tourist read a menu in a language they don’t speak.”

NEW: Trump criticizes late-night host Seth Meyers, calling him “dumb and untalented,” while accusing NBC and Comcast of prioritizing “political hits” over entertainment. pic.twitter.com/MJgZFCNNTM — Resist the Mainstream (@ResisttheMS) January 14, 2025

Trump furiously took to social media, writing, “How bad is Seth Meyers on NBC, a network run by a truly awful group of people? Don’t forget, they also run MSDNC. I ended up watching Marble Mouth Meyers the other night for the first time in months, and every time I see this fool, I feel like I have to remind everyone how untalented and clueless he is. He’s just filling a slot for the corrupt folks running Comcast.”.

Water continues to be a novel concept for Donald Trump. #ACloserLook pic.twitter.com/PUbcpVotmS — Late Night with Seth Meyers (@LateNightSeth) January 10, 2025

The President-elect, who watched the show at Mar-a-Lago, further added, “These people should be paying big money for essentially making ‘in-kind’ donations to the Radical Left Democrat Party. These aren’t entertainment shows; they’re political hit pieces, 100% of the time, aimed at me and the Republican Party. Comcast should face serious consequences for this!”

Trump’s feud with Comcast, NBC, and MSNBC is nothing new. During his first term as President, he suggested the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) should revoke NBC’s license after an unflattering news report. However, Ajit Pai, the FCC chair at the time, explained that the FCC licenses individual stations, not networks, and that news programming is protected under the First Amendment.

Who else thinks SNL’s Seth Meyers owes Donald Trump an apology for this skit calling him a “weirdo”? Must be nice, considering Seth owns a $7.5M home in NY & $4M home in MA, nowhere near the fires of Californiapic.twitter.com/rF0xuBrdOp — TaraBull (@TaraBull808) January 8, 2025

In other news, a major Department of Justice report has surfaced, claiming that Trump would have been convicted if he hadn’t returned to the presidency. Led by Special Counsel Jack Smith, the investigation concluded that Donald Trump attempted to overturn the 2020 election criminally.

Smith has since stepped down but left behind explosive findings, including accusations that Trump incited the January 6 Capitol riots and that the President-elect spread false claims about election fraud.

Donald Trump released this on his Truth Social overnight. Am I reading this correct? Is Trump saying that Jack Smith admitted the J6 committee committed crimes? Because if so… the J6 committee better start panicking!!!! pic.twitter.com/ZZ7RiKCKuc — Steve 🇺🇸 (@SteveLovesAmmo) January 14, 2025

Trump responded fiercely to these allegations in another Truth Social post that read, “Desperate Jack Smith is so unhinged he released his fake findings at 1:00 a.m. Did he mention that the Unselect Committee illegally destroyed and deleted all the evidence?” Trump has consistently maintained his stance that the accusations are part of a broader conspiracy against him.

The ongoing clash between Trump, media networks, and the justice system highlights the polarizing figure he is American politics. Whether targeting TV hosts, corporate giants, or legal proceedings, Trump continues to position himself as a fighter against what he describes as a biased system.