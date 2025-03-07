Donald Trump Just Made the Strangest Comment About Sunita Williams’ Hair—You Won’t Believe WHAT!

No one can beat Donald Trump in words! The popular president, known for being sarcastic and funny in speeches and interviews, made another weird comment. This time, it wasn’t on his usual Biden administration’s fault but on astronaut Sunita Williams.

The known astronauts have been stranded in space for quite some time. The duo went on a simple 8-day trip to space on June 5, 2024, with the Boeing Starliner, but due to some technical difficulty in the spaceship’s capsule, they have been stuck in space for 258 days. Moreover, the capsules returned to Earth without them, and NASA delayed their return.

According to sources, Donald Trump encouraged Wilmore and Williams, who were stuck in space, by saying, ‘We’re coming up to get you.’ Furthermore, regarding the duration of the astronauts’ stay, Trump cracked a joke and said, “I hope they like each other; maybe they’ll love each other; I don’t know, but think of it.”

This recent seems quite absurd because Sunita has been married for 20 years now, and Butch Wilmore also has a wife and two daughters. Later in the same interview, Trump spoke about Sunita’s hair and added, ‘Good solid head of hair she’s got…there’s no games with her hair.’

The president’s comments about her hair come after a picture of Sunita’s hair flying in space went viral. Previously, in an interview on NCERT’s website during a visit to India, Williams shared that the human body adapts to microgravity in space and unusual things such as the rapid growth of fingernails and hair and also the height of an individual in space.

🚨NEW: President Trump & Elon confirm that Biden intentionally left the astronauts stranded in space. “To be clear; we’ve retrieved astronauts from the space station before, with success every time.” That is insane! They were delaying rescuing our astronauts because of… pic.twitter.com/L4Ip8jsMRv — Walter Curt (@WCdispatch_) February 19, 2025

Meanwhile, Donald Trump blamed Joe Biden’s administration and told the Oval Office reports that he had “gotten us stuck up there.” Trump further added that he requested Elon Musk to help them come back. Trump claimed that a starship is preparing to bring back not just Sunita and Butch but also two other astronauts who left for the International Space Station in September.

Donald Trump added that Biden was “embarrassed by what happened” and refused to act. I would have said, ‘If you’re embarrassed, you gotta get them out.'” However, according to sources, even though Trump criticized Biden for the delay, NASA clarified that the return was postponed for their well-being and safety reasons. They could not bring them back, as the Boeing Starliner suffered several technical malfunctions, and it is better to be safe than sorry.

At the time of writing this story, reports suggest that Butch and Sunita are reportedly coming back on March 19 or 20. Despite difficulties, both astronauts remain focused on their mission, and owing to their expertise and years of experience in the field, they are safe and okay.

The astronauts also rubbished the claims and said, “We don’t feel abandoned; we don’t feel stuck; we don’t feel stranded,” Wilmore told CNN’s Anderson Cooper. “I understand why others may think that.” Williams added, “It was a little bit longer stay than we had expected, but we’ve made the most of it.” Stay tuned for further updates on this matter.