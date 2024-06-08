Donald Trump Jr. Says President Joe Biden is an 'Embarrassment on a World Stage'

In a recent social media outburst, Donald Trump Jr. labeled President Joe Biden an 'embarrassment on a world stage,' pointing to a widely circulated video clip showing Biden struggling momentarily to sit down. The footage, which captured Biden awkwardly hovering before finding his chair during a ceremony, has ignited fierce debate and strong reactions online.

Is there ever a time when Americans realize just how much of an embarrassment this is on a world stage? Does this kind of incompetence and weakness encourage our enemies to act the way they’ve been acting? Of course it does! pic.twitter.com/wxsTKWTtNM — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) June 6, 2024

As per Forbes, the Republican Party’s rapid response X account, RNC Research, initially shared the clip, which quickly accumulated over 2.5 million views and was reshared by prominent Republicans, including Donald Trump Jr. and Rep. Jim Banks. Critics claimed the video showed Biden trying to sit without a chair present. However, the clip cut off just before Biden successfully sat down.

Your daddy can’t travel to most European countries cause he’s a convicted felon. Where’s Melania? — Outspoken™️ (@Out5p0ken) June 6, 2024

Trump Jr. was quick to criticize Biden, writing, “Is there ever a time when Americans realize just how much of an embarrassment this is on a world stage? Does this kind of incompetence and weakness encourage our enemies to act the way they’ve been acting? Of course it does!” His comments sparked a hailstorm of reactions from supporters and detractors alike.

Your Dad is a felon. He isn't even allowed to travel to France lol — Jamison Daniel (@AntiquarianMuse) June 6, 2024

Some users defended Biden, pointing out the clip was misleadingly edited. One user wrote, “Your daddy can’t travel to most European countries cause he’s a convicted felon. Where’s Melania?” Another user added, “Your Dad is a felon. He isn't even allowed to travel to France lol." Conversely, supporters of Trump Jr. echoed his sentiments. One user commented, “He’s obviously looking for his chair to sit down; somebody should tell him he doesn’t have one.”

If he’s struggling with the decision to sit or stand how can we expect him to take on more serious issues — All Hallows Patriot Apparel (@AllHallowsPat) June 6, 2024

A second user in agreement added, “Dr Jill….do you have even a single ounce of shame…smh.” Another user, expressing a similar sentiment, wrote, “If he’s struggling with the decision to sit or stand how can we expect him to take on more serious issues.”

Dr Jill….do you have even a single ounce of shame…smh — WestCoast_Life (@westcoast_lyfe) June 6, 2024

As per Fox News, this incident is not an isolated one. President Biden has been in the limelight several times for his public gaffes. Recently, during a Rose Garden event celebrating Jewish American Heritage Month, Biden mistakenly said that American-Israeli Hersh Goldberg Polin, currently held captive by Hamas, was in attendance. He quickly corrected himself, but not before the moment had been captured.

He's obviously looking for his chair to sit down somebody should tell him he doesn't have one — David Stevens 🇺🇸 (@Mr_Brett_420) June 6, 2024

Biden said, "My administration is working around the clock to free the remaining hostages, just as we have freed hostages already. And here with us today is Hersh Goldberg Polin…And still he is not here with us, but he's still being held by Hamas."

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Lou Benoist - Pool

In another instance, while addressing a trade union conference in Washington, D.C., Biden appeared to read teleprompter instructions aloud. He said, "I see an economy that grows from the middle out and bottom-up, where the wealthy pay their fair share, so we can have childcare, paid leave and so much more and still reduce the federal deficit and increase economic growth. Folks, imagine what we can do next, four more years, pause."