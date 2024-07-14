Donald Trump Jr. Says His Father 'Will Never Stop Fighting to Save America' Just Hours After Being Shot

Donald Trump Jr. has revealed that his father is recovering and in 'great spirits' hours after the alleged assassination attempt on the former President during a rally in Pennsylvania, reported Fox News Digital. Donald Trump Jr. also shared a rallying cry after the President was shot at from 100-200 yards away at the rally. "He will never stop fighting to save America," Donald Trump Jr. tweeted.

BUTLER, PENNSYLVANIA - JULY 13: Secret Service tend to republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump onstage after he was grazed by a bullet at a rally on July 13, 2024, in Butler, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

The incident happened around 6 p.m. at the rally in Butler, Pennsylvania. Photos taken at the rally showed that Trump was hit in the ear and was starting to bleed. Immediately after shots rang out, Donald Trump was tackled by the Secret Service before being moved away from the scene. The shooter was allegedly stood at a sniper range, positioned 100-200 yards away from Trump's podium in Butler, Pennsylvania. Butler County District Attorney Richard A. Goldinger confirmed the shooter had been killed. Goldinger added that two bystanders were also shot at with one confirmed to be dead.

He'll never stop fighting to Save America 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/qT4Vd0sVTm — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) July 13, 2024

Trump took to Truth Social to address the incident. "I want to thank The United States Secret Service, and all of Law Enforcement, for their rapid response to the shooting that just took place in Butler, Pennsylvania. Most importantly, I want to extend my condolences to the family of the person at the Rally who was killed, and also to the family of another person that was badly injured," Trump wrote.

Trump also shared his horror at the shooting, adding, "It is incredible that such an act can take place in our Country. Nothing is known at this time about the shooter, who is now dead. I was shot with a bullet that pierced the upper part of my right ear. I knew immediately that something was wrong in that I heard a whizzing sound, shots, and immediately felt the bullet ripping through the skin. Much bleeding took place, so I realized then what was happening. GOD BLESS AMERICA!"

BUTLER, PENNSYLVANIA - JULY 13: Supporters seek shade while waiting in 92-degree weather for the start of a campaign rally for Republican presidential candidate, former U.S. President Donald Trump at Butler Farm Show Inc. on July 13, 2024 in Butler, Pennsylvania. Shortly after Trump began to speak, shots rang out and the former president slumped before being whisked away by Secret Service with injuries visible to the side of his head. Butler County district attorney Richard Goldinger said the shooter and one audience member are dead and another was injured. (Photo by Jeff Swensen/Getty Images)

Ivanka Trump also took to Twitter to thank the Secret Service for their quick response. "I am grateful to the Secret Service and all the other law enforcement officers for their quick and decisive actions today. I continue to pray for our country. I love you Dad, today and always," Ivanka Trump said. "Thank you for your love and prayers for my father and for the other victims of today's senseless violence in Butler, Pennsylvania," she wrote on X.

Tiffany Trump thanked people for their support on X, "The outpouring of love and support for my dad is deeply appreciated. Thank you, God for keeping my father alive. Political violence is never the answer. God bless the Secret Service and law enforcement who fearlessly intervened. Please include the families of the victims in your prayers. As you saw today, my father is a fighter and he will continue to fight for you and the USA," wrote Tiffany Trump.

The Editor's note: The alleged assassination attempt of Donald Trump is a developing story, and we’ll update as we learn more. Information is swiftly changing and Inquisitr is committed to providing the most recent and verified updates in our articles and reportage. However, considering the frequency of developments, some of the information/data in this article may have changed since the time of publication.