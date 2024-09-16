Donald Trump Jr. Ignores Ohio Father’s Wish to Not Use His Dead Son as a ‘Political Tool': Report

On Tuesday Aiden Clark's father Nathan begged former president Donald Trump not to use his son as a 'political tool'. Aiden was 11 years old when a Haitian driver struck his school bus in 2023, killing him. Nevertheless, the son of former president Donald Jr. Trump ignored his appeal and instead shared X posts that indirectly mentioned Aiden Clark.

Border Czar Kamala Harris imported nearly 4.5% of the total population of Haiti with zero vetting into our country and these are the results. pic.twitter.com/cCHVsrdkZ5 — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) September 10, 2024

Donald Jr. published a post on X on the same day when Nathan made his remarks at the Springfield City Commission meeting. The post included a snapshot of various articles including one from the Daily Mail on the immigration status of Hermanio Joseph, a Haitian driver, which prominently features Clark's son. He wrote along with the post, "Border Czar Kamala Harris imported nearly 4.5% of the total population of Haiti with zero vetting into our country and these are the results."

12 year old Jocelyn Nungaray was murdered by two illegal aliens who were let into the country by Kamala Harris. This week, her mother testified to Congress blaming Kamala for Jocelyn's death. The @nytimes blacked it out and refused to cover the hearing.



Let's make it go viral. pic.twitter.com/a68wp8eK7X — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) September 12, 2024

On September 12th, he further presented a story of 12-year-old Jocelyn Nungaray, whose mother and prosecutors believe that two males who entered the country illegally were responsible for her murder. Trump Jr. then published a story from his aggregation app MxM News on Thursday, claiming that Haitians were responsible for up to ten vehicle accidents in Springfield every day. This came hours after two Springfield schools were evacuated due to a threat warning from the police. This is not supported by evidence, but rather by an exaggerated statement made by an unnamed local citizen to the New York Post about Aiden's death.

Nevertheless, Nathan sent a message to the former president on September 11 begging him not to run for office using his son's name. As reported by USA Today, the father of the deceased 11-year-old kid said, "Using Aiden as a political tool is, to say the least, reprehensible for any political purpose. Speaking of morally bankrupt, politicians Bernie Moreno, Chip Roy, JD Vance and Donald Trump. They have spoken my son's name and used his death for political gain. This needs to stop now."

He further stated, "They can vomit all the hate they want about illegal immigrants, the border crisis. And even untrue claims about fluffy pets being ravaged and eaten by community members. However, they are not allowed, nor have they ever been allowed to mention Aiden Clark from Springfield. Ohio." He went on to say that Aiden had not been killed. An undocumented Haitian immigrant accidentally murdered him.

This comes after Donald made a similar assertion on immigrants in Ohio at the presidential debate earlier this week. During his debate with Kamala Harris, the former president lamented that the Haitian population was 'eating the dogs, the people that came in, they're eating the cats.' However, as per Reuters, Haitian community leaders across the US expressed concern that these comments could escalate tensions in Springfield, Ohio, a small city that has seen thousands of Haitians arrive recently. Furthermore, some Haitian families in Springfield, Ohio, are reportedly keeping their children home from school due to the prevalence of racist comments on social media. Other sources have informed The Haitian Times that these families have been victims of bullying, assaults, and intimidation outside their houses.