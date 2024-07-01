Donald Trump Jr. Criticized for Saying, “Even Our Hurricanes are Gender Non-Binary Now”

For years, Donald Trump Jr. has been criticized for his provocative comments. These comments also occasionally cast his father, Donald Trump, in an unflattering light during his campaign and presidency. Recently, he stirred up a controversy by mocking the name of a hurricane heading toward the Caribbean, calling it "nonbinary." Trump Jr. reshared a post from the National Hurricane Center and wrote, "Beryl? Even our Hurricanes are gender nonbinary now." However, his post didn't go down well with the internet users as they slammed him for his comments.

One user wrote, "This clown gives a great example of why the right is losing the culture war. How do you expect to win anything when you’re incapable of using Google for three seconds to find out Beryl has been used for Atlantic storms since 1982? Fucking useless." Another user said, "Since when has a hurricane ever been either male or female? It’s just a name to signify how many hurricanes are produced and if it goes all the way to “Z” they switch to alpha, beta, etc…" Several others slammed Trump Jr. as one user wrote, "Kids, this tweet is what happens when you hit your head too often against a hard surface!"

Beryl? Even our Hurricanes are gender non-binary now. https://t.co/9I7tGn4EeT — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) June 29, 2024

While another one said, "I bet the Trump family wants to brand hurricanes with their name too." A fifth user chimed in and said, "I woke up today and discovered that apparently my mother (who was named Beryl) was nonbinary. I had no idea! I'm also reasonably sure SHE had no idea!" One user came up with several other name suggestions and wrote, "Ever heard of the name Leslie? Or Joey? Jordan? Adrian? Cameron? Morgan? Bryn? Alexis? Frankie? Loren? Kelly? Sidney? Jesse? Aubrey? Lindsey? Dana? I can go on. Also, get a hobby." Apart from them, Meteorologist Ricky Matthews also responded to Trump Jr.'s post.

This clown gives a great example of why the right is losing the culture war. How do you expect to win anything when you’re incapable of using Google for three seconds to find out Beryl has been used for Atlantic storms since 1982? Fucking useless. https://t.co/PdwQIAznyo — will (@WeenieWx) June 29, 2024

He wrote, "Hurricanes are referred to as 'it,' not he or she. Also, this name has been in use for years, as part of a rotating list that comes around again every 6 years. English, Spanish, and French names make up the list since the Atlantic borders countries that speak those languages." In addition, a community note under Trump Jr.'s post clarified that Beryl is not a nonbinary name but has been used for females since the 19th century. The note also mentioned that the list of names for tropical cyclones has been used since 1979 and is recycled every six years, as reported by Newsweek.

Hurricanes are referred to as "it", not he or she.



Also this name has been in use for years, as part of a rotating list that comes around again every 6 years. English, Spanish, and French names make up the list since the Atlantic borders countries that speak those languages. https://t.co/UZ4Dr6IKA7 — Ricky Matthews (@wxrjm) June 29, 2024

On Saturday, Beryl intensified into a hurricane, with forecasters warning it could become an "extremely dangerous" Category 4 storm as it approaches the Windward Islands.