Donald Trump Jr. Accidentally Reveals His Fear of Inheriting His Dad's Eclectic Hair

Donald Trump Jr. unwittingly showed that he doesn't think his father, Donald Trump, is perfect in a recent cryptocurrency discussion on X. During the course of the conversation, he playfully voiced his worry about maybe taking like his father's eccentric hairdo. After the emcee asked about how similar Donald Jr.'s hairdo was to the previous president's, Donald Jr. joked about the Trump hair genes.

As reported by Nicki Swift, Donald Jr. stated, "As a Trump who may or may not one day inherit the Trump hair genes, I don't make fun. I don't mock it. Cause you never know ... So far, I'm 46, I'm doing pretty good in the hair department." Since this isn't his first remark on the matter, it's clear that Don Jr. has given much consideration to the fate of his hairline.

Image Source: Getty Images| Photo by M. Von Holden

One of the more recent occurrences was after the assassination attempt on Donald in July 2024, when he was shot in the ear. As a joke, Don Jr. likened the ex-president to the fighter who, in 1997, had his ear severed by Mike Tyson. As reported by The Daily Mail, he said, "Can I call you Evander Holyfield because of the missing chunk of ear? Most importantly. How's the hair?" Its quite evident that Donald Jr. isn't the only Trump kid who doesn't think their dad has great hair.

Even while Ivanka Trump said in an interview with Barbara Walters that Donald's hair was 'the norm.' Author Michael Wolff claimed that she once made fun of her father's hair, too. As per Allure, Wolff mentioned in Fire and Fury: Inside The Trump White House, "[Ivanka] treated her father with a degree of detachment, even irony, going so far as to make fun of his comb-over to others. She often described the mechanics behind it to friends: an absolutely clean pate — a contained island after scalp-reduction ­surgery — surrounded by a furry circle of hair around the sides and front, from which all ends are drawn up to meet in the center and then swept back and secured by a stiffening spray."

As per the book, Ivanka would make a funny point of mentioning that the color was achieved using a product called Just for Men; the longer it was kept on, the darker it grew. The orange-blond colour of Trump's hair was a consequence of his impatience. Nevertheless, apart from his children critics have poked fun at the former president's hairstyle on many occasions.

Not long ago, the former president was seen briefly speaking to the media while visiting construction workers in New York City just before the third day of witness evidence in his hush money criminal trial. His hair was seen on camera blowing in the breeze. Images from the incident were swiftly posted on X, sparking a fresh round of ridicule. One user shared on X at the time, "I sat there transfixed on this spectacle. This orange white visage. I hoped more glue would come unstuck, perhaps it will if I watch it again." Another viewer mockingly wrote, "It’s 6 remaining hairs combed into this piss-colored cotton candy situation. He’s actually fucking bald." One more individual pointed out, "Reminds me of them stick-on eyelashes...when they about to come off. I think he used the wrong glue possibly also."