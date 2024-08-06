Donald Trump Jokes He's Never Going Back to Melania, Netizens Say 'She Doesn't Want Him!'

Donald Trump has made many unfiltered remarks during his political career, but this time, he made a joke at the expense of his Slovenian wife Melania Trump. The Republican nominee addressed the crowd in Atlanta, Georgia, where he joked about never going back to the First Lady after being kissed by a MAGA activist. However, people on social media think she 'doesn't need him.'

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Chip Somodevilla

The 2024 presidential hopeful brought Michaelah Montgomery, a conservative activist in the southern state and the founder of Conserve the Culture, a group that is focused on grassroots campaigning. He previously met her at Chick-fil-A earlier this year and, claimed that she was 'behind the counter,' when she thanked him for saving her college Clark Atlanta University, a Historically Black College or University (HBCU), per The Independent.

Trump: She gave me a kiss. I may never go back to Melania.



Melania: 🥳🎉🤞💃🍾pic.twitter.com/WBuwGIwDZu — W Smith Ω 🧢 (@WesSmith123) August 4, 2024

"This one is so smart, so sharp," the politician introduced her to the MAGA crowd. "She grabbed me. She gave me a kiss. I said, 'I think I'm never going back home to the First Lady,'" the real estate mogul said, recalling his first meeting with her. Montgomery interjected and quipped, "Shh, you were supposed to keep that quiet!" Trump responded, "See, now, for the average politician, that's death. For me, I don't care."

Wait, did I hear him correctly. "This one is smart?" What does he mean "this one"? Why am I offended by that? 😠 Melania doesn't want him! #TrumpIsWeird — Ms. AJ 🌊 (@heynowaj) August 5, 2024

But netizens online didn't seem too pleased by his words and called him out on X, formerly Twitter. The post amassed nearly 260K views and hundreds of comments. An X critic, @heynowaj, slammed Trump, "Wait, did I hear him correctly? 'This one is smart?' What does he mean 'this one?' Why am I offended by that? Melania doesn't want him!"

I don’t think Melania cares, Donald. — Bruno Chieco (@BrunoChieco6) August 4, 2024

@BrunoChieco6 echoed, "I don't think Melania cares, Donald." Another user, @TXBelle18, agreed, "She doesn't!" More voices joined the bandwagon, like @Chris0271624928, "She's celebrating." As did @RachLANY, who added, "She's been waiting for the day..." @MerrillLynched saw eye-to-eye with other netizens, "I think Melania would be relieved."

Do they not see that this is weird? What would they say if Biden said that? — Jesse Prescott (@JesseMPrescott) August 5, 2024

Criticism followed as more people spoke on behalf of Melania, claiming it wouldn't affect her the least bit. For instance, @bluebirdpoopies "Can't go back to someone that won't sleep in the same room with you in the first place." @LisaKennedyTuc3 called him out, "Kiss never stopped him from going home to any of his three wives. Good luck with that woman! Ugh."

Melania hasn't been around Trump for over a year... — Komatsu (@DarkWebWarrior) August 4, 2024

Others took offense at his disrespect of Melania, that too in public. @nomoretrump24 condemned his words, "And that's funny why? Publicly demeaning your wife is disrespectful but then you know that don't you Trump?" Meanwhile, a Trump supporter, @Frankiee44, defended him, "Trump is known for his sarcasm, but some people tend to misinterpret his sarcastic remarks as genuine statements."

Melania: 'That's not funny, Donald". pic.twitter.com/KwaApWCVzn — Prince Tola S - knows a lot about stuff (@Africanchap) August 5, 2024

Montgomery took the stage and blasted VP Kamala Harris for doing 'nothing' for the Black community. Part of the activist's criticism of Harris was along the lines of Trump's recent racial attacks, questioning her heritage. Although Montgomery admitted that Harris is indeed black, (with her Indian mother and Jamaican father), she insisted that the vice president puts her Indian identity above her black roots. "A few days ago president Trump said he didn't know vice president Harris was a Black woman. I'm trying to figure out what all the outrage is about because she's only Black when it's time to get elected," Montgomery defended.