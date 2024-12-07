Donald Trump Had a Quite Controversial Take on OJ Simpson’s Murder Trial: "I Don't Like..."

Millions of people liked O.J. Simpson when he was a popular NFL icon, a Hollywood figure, and a well-known TV personality. However, following his arrest in the wake of the murders of his wife Nicole Brown Simpson, and her friend Ronald Goldman, his reputation later suffered a terrible hit. Despite the reports suggesting a different scenario, Donald Trump has suggested that O.J. may not be guilty, putting forth two strange theories that he feels were intended to frame the former football star.

Donald Trump at a 2014 presidential debate. (Image Source: YouTube | PBS)

Trump's position has changed over time; he first claimed OJ was innocent before labeling him a murderer. The real estate mogul previously speculated that 50 different people could have planted evidence to accuse O.J., even casting doubt on the LAPD's intelligence, as reported by The Mirror. Trump also downplayed the significance of the blood discovered in O.J.'s Jeep, asserting that it would have been easy to plant such a small quantity. These comments date back to 1995.

As reported by the Irish Star, Trump later changed his stance following the conviction and became one of the former NFL player's most outspoken critics, denouncing him frequently in talks with the media over the years. During an interview with Howard Stern in the late 2000s, Trump said, "I don't like people that kill their wives. Does that make sense? Does that make me a disloyal person?"

On the other hand, as reported by Newsweek, O.J. also reportedly offered a piece of advice to Trump when he was navigating federal accusations related to the allegedly unlawful removal of classified documents during his White House tenure. Following his indictment, Trump spoke openly about his case on social media, but O.J. warned him not to talk about his legal struggles in public. However, it appeared that Trump ignored O.J.'s warning.

Meanwhile, Trump isn't the only one to spin wild theories about O.J.'s infamous trial. As per CBS News, among the most discussed is private investigator Bill Dear’s claim that the real murderer was Jason Simpson, O.J.’s son from his first marriage. According to Dear, Jason had an unhealthy obsession with his stepmother and allegedly killed her in a jealous rage after she skipped a family dinner he had planned. He then stated that O.J. arrived later and helped cover up the crime to protect his son. This controversial theory was featured in the BBC documentary O.J. Simpson: The Untold Story and in Dear’s book, O.J. Is Guilty, But Not of Murder.

Apart from this, F. Lee Bailey, O.J.'s attorney, put out a more subdued but no less fascinating explanation regarding the murders in 2011. In an interview, Bailey implied that Nicole's death was caused by two drug dealers who were involved in a terrible case of mistaken identity. As reported by People, Bailey was adamant about upholding his client's innocence. Bailey said, “So long as I am alive, there will be one person – aside from Simpson himself – who ‘knows’ from the evidence that he did not kill Nicole Brown Simpson and Ronald Goldman.”