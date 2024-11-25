Donald Trump Had a Cheeky 5-Word Response When Asked if He Wants More Kids in 2010 Interview

President-elect Donald Trump has been working hard in the political arena, but he was once busy with his own family and his wife Melania Trump; the power couple share an only son, Barron Trump. But back in 2010, the real estate mogul and Melania once shared differing opinions on conceiving more children in the future. In a resurfaced video from back then, Donald and Melania (with a then 4-year-old Barron on her lap), sat down to talk about their family plans. The reporter curiously asked the couple if they wished to have more kids later on, per the Irish Star. Donald, who had not begun his presidential campaign at the time, had a quirky response. “I mean, it’s always possible,” insinuating his desire to be a father once again.

However, Melania, 54, barely seemed impressed by his response. Instead, she joked, “Well, I say I have two kids, big boy Donald and I have a little boy Barron. So my hands are full now, especially with the business that I started, my schedule is really really busy." Additionally, Melania, who will return as the First Lady this year, talked about the challenges of juggling multiple roles all at once. She admitted that being a wife, mother, and businesswoman was a balancing act but that did not deter her from prioritizing her only son.

This was an incredibly heartwarming moment for the Trump family when Barron was a young boy. He was just like any other energetic little boy.



I love how Melania said “I say I have two kids. I have a big boy, Donald, and I have a little boy, Barron; so my hands are full now.”… pic.twitter.com/nNI7LiGefA — ❥❥❥ᗰoᒪᒪie❥❥❥ (@mollie_don) November 21, 2024

The politician is also a father to his four children with late ex-wife, Ivana Trump. Meanwhile, Barron, now 18, who assisted his father’s re-election campaign through a misogynistic influential campaign called Bro-Vote, per VICE, is currently basking in the spotlight and has taken over social media with viral clips from his younger days.

Former President Donald J. Trump and Melania Trump exit the funeral of Ivana Trump in New York City. (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Alexi J. Rosenfeld)

Another resurfaced video from CNN showcased Donald parenting a young Barron with life advice before he was off to school. “I want all A’s, okay? All A’s,” the politician can be heard saying while holding his son close to him. Furthermore, he guided his son to remember the wiser choices for a successful future. Donald added, “No drugs, no alcohol, no cigarettes, and no tattoos!” He stressed the restrictions, wanting to see no tattoos on Barron ever.

This older video from CNN shows @realDonaldTrump giving a young Barron Trump fatherly instruction before he goes off to school. He told him to get all A’s, and when he’s older, no drugs, no alcohol, no cigarettes, and no tattoos! That’s one thing we’re missing—more parents being… pic.twitter.com/40r2dc2V1A — Franklin Graham (@Franklin_Graham) November 19, 2024

In a different segment of the same interview, Barron can be seen excitedly frolicking around while showing off his expensive Louis Vuitton suitcase worth $10,000 for school, per the Daily Mail. “I like my suitcase,” he exclaimed after waving at the camera as Melania and Donald observed him from across the room. The youngster’s Slovenian accent shone through the entire clip in addition to his adorable suited look.

Trump included Elon Musk in his family photos on election night



(Clip from granddaughter Kai Trump's YouTube vlog) pic.twitter.com/R4F0COHi5e — Brennan Murphy (@brenonade) November 12, 2024

At present, Barron is studying at the Stern School of Business at New York University and the media has labeled the 6’7’ teenager as a spitting image of his father. Meanwhile, Donald is set to go back to the White House after his grand win against Kamala Harris on November 5, 2024, in what was dubbed the so-called ‘Gender War Election.'