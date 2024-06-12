Donald Trump Encourages Supporters of Abortion Ban to Defend 'Innocent Life'

Donald Trump, the ex-president and likely Republican nominee, spoke to a super anti-abortion Christian crow. He riled them up, urging them to take a stand for "innocent lives." His pre-recorded message praised the attendees of The Danbury Institute's event in Indianapolis, which aims to eradicate abortion entirely.

Trump admitted the Republican party and Southern Baptists were split on abortion politics. Some wanted an immediate, full-on abortion ban, while others preferred taking it step-by-step.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Jeff J Mitchell

A panel of speakers at the event doubled down on the anti-abortion stance, with Albert Mohler, president of the Southern Baptist Theological Seminary, calling for a hardline position against in vitro fertilization (IVF).

Mohler labeled IVF a "commodification of the embryo" that assaults human dignity, criticizing pastors and politicians who support it. Despite all that, Trump is actually okay with people being able to get IVF treatments, which goes against what Mohler said. In his remarks, Trump thanked the audience for their "tremendous devotion to God and Country" and emphasized preserving values like religious liberty, free speech, and "innocent life," as per HuffPost.

Trump to extreme anti-abortion group that calls for “eradicating” abortion “entirely”: “These are gonna be your years. You're gonna make a comeback like just about no other group. I know where you're coming from and where you're going and I'll be with you side-by-side” pic.twitter.com/KRFLjDIFmp — Biden-Harris HQ (@BidenHQ) June 10, 2024

He urged them not to vote for Democrats, accusing the party of being "against religion" and their faith. Trump has repeatedly taken credit for overturning Roe v. Wade by nominating three Supreme Court justices but has resisted supporting a national abortion ban, preferring to leave the issue to individual states.

Polls Show Majority of Americans Support Access to Abortion; Advocacy Groups Succeed in Conservative States After Roe's Overturning, for example, states like Kansas and Ohio.

The Southern Baptist Convention has moved further right since the 1980s, strongly supporting Republican presidents from Ronald Reagan to Trump, despite allegations of sexual misconduct and Trump's recent conviction.

I wore my Trump 2024 cowboy hat and an Unborn Lives Matter shirt today. I went to Jimmy John’s in Ybor City, Tampa to order a sandwich to go. When I got home, I saw “abortion is healthcare FDT” written on my sandwich. I no longer feel comfortable eating this given that I waited… pic.twitter.com/UQeksld7wE — Adam Francisco (@adamfrancisco_) April 22, 2024

Many Southern Baptists view Trump as the only alternative to the Democratic agenda they oppose. The Danbury Institute's spokesperson stated the presidential race was a "binary choice," praising Trump's willingness to "protect the value of life."

Mohler, a former Clinton critic, now backs Trump, criticizes Democrats over transgender rights, and embraces Christian nationalism.

Trump has said he would not sign a national abortion ban and believes "the people are deciding" on abortion laws, calling it "a beautiful thing to watch." Biden's campaign says Trump supports groups are pushing for a national abortion ban and punishing women who have abortions, as per AP News.

As we get closer to election day, the fight over abortion is still raging hot, with both sides trying to fire up their people and convince anyone on the fence to join their team. Biden's campaign also argues that a second Trump term would lead to more extreme state-level bans and restrictions on fertility procedures like IVF.

According to Trump's campaign, he supports letting each state decide their own abortion laws, but would allow exceptions for cases involving rape, incest, or if the mother's life is in danger. They say Trump is trying to reach out to all kinds of different people and listen to different views on issues. Like how he's been talking to libertarians, unions, and people from different communities lately.