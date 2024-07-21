Donald Trump Drags Biden after He Drops Out of Presidential Race: "Crooked Joe Biden Was Not Fit to Run"

Donald Trump has come down hard on Joe Biden after the latter dropped out of the Presidential race. President Joe Biden made the announcement on Twitter after much pressure from different quarters in recent weeks. Trump reacted to the decision on Truth Social, and claimed Biden was never fit to run for the President in the place. “Crooked Joe Biden was not fit to run for President, and is certainly not fit to serve – and never was!" wrote Trump.

Getty Images | Photo by Justin Sullivan

The former President also claimed Biden never deserved to be the President. "He only attained the position of President by lies, fake news, and not leaving his basement,” Trump wrote. “All those around him, including his Doctor and the Media, knew that he wasn’t capable of being President, and he wasn’t – And now, look what he’s done to our Country, with millions of people coming across our Border, totally unchecked and unvetted, many from prisons, mental institutions, and record numbers of terrorists." Trump also claimed that he would rectify Biden's errors. "We will suffer greatly because of his presidency, but we will remedy the damage he has done very quickly. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!” he wrote.

Despite questions over his health in recent months, it was a poor debate performance that largely led to the eventual decision of Biden to pull out of the Presidential race. Biden said he would focus on the remainder of his current term while making the announcement. “It has been the greatest honor of my life to serve as your President,” said Biden. “And while it has been my intention to seek reelection, I believe it is in the best interest of my party and the country for me to stand down and to focus solely on fulfilling my duties as President for the remainder of my term.” He also thanked everyone for their support. "Let me express my heartfelt appreciation to the American people for the faith and trust you have placed in me. I believe today what I always have: that there is nothing America can't do - when we do it together. We just have to remember we are the United States of America."

Getty Images | Photo by Samuel Corum

He also threw his ring behind Vice President Kamala Harris for the next President. "My fellow Democrats, I have decided not to accept the nomination and to focus all my energies on my duties as President for the remainder of my term. My very first decision as the party nominee in 2020 was to pick Kamala Harris as my Vice President. And it’s been the best decision I’ve made. Today I want to offer my full support and endorsement for Kamala to be the nominee of our party this year. Democrats - it’s time to come together and beat Trump. Let’s do this," he wrote.