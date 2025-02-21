Donald Trump Sets Up a Police Misconduct Database After George Floyd’s Murder, Then Deletes It! What’s Going On?

In a non-surprising set of events, Donald Trump has deleted the database tracking misconduct by federal police. The Department of Justice deleted all the information, and they confirmed it on Thursday.

After the murder of George Floyd in 2020, Donald Trump suggested creating a database of all law enforcement officers with tainted records. This database was to be created to block such officers from jumping agencies and rejoining forces with a clean slate.

The suggestion came from President Trump during his first term. However, President Joe Biden signed the executive order for the creation of the National Law Enforcement Accountability Database.

The database included around 150,000 federal officers and agents. These ranged from the FBI and IRS to the Railroad Retirement Board. The database only included federal law enforcement officials and not local, state, or county authorities.

The Department of Justice created this accountability database in December 2023. By the end of 2024, it will have disciplinary records of all 90 executive branches and law enforcement agents. These records date back to 2017. The executive order required compulsory anti-bias training, guaranteeing the proper use of body cameras. It also outlined actions to enhance use-of-force standards and studies.

Now, Donald Trump has given orders to rescind the executive order signed by President Biden and have the entire database deleted.

The Justice Department is deleting a database tracking federal police misconduct. This is how a fascist police state operates. pic.twitter.com/4hnSlStQfV — Fifty Shades of Whey (@davenewworld_2) February 21, 2025

This action was part of Donald Trump’s attempt to reduce the size and reach of the federal government, as promised during the campaign.

When the Washington Post reached out to the DOJ, they refused to provide any reason for the decommissioning of the database. On January 20, when Trump took over, he signed an executive order cancelling Biden’s orders.

The order signed by Trump claimed that the actions had “implanted deeply unpopular, inflationary, illegal, and radical practices within every agency and office of the Federal Government.” According to the Post, there was at least one police advocacy group that criticized the database. The agency claimed that officers were not given the opportunity to contest the information about them before it was added.

It’s important to stay informed about common tactics to secure false confessions & wrongful convictions! Our database highlights allegations of these practices against a host of Philly Detectives. To file/view claims, click the link in our bio. #police #safety #accountability pic.twitter.com/YO9F7cSOcg — The Police Transparency Project (@thephillyPTP) April 10, 2023

This move is not welcomed by victims of officers with bad behavioural histories and by few law enforcement agencies. Several agencies are against the reinstatement of officers with red marks on their records as it brings a bad name and community distrust along with it. In many cases, most of the resources of said agencies are wasted in countering the abusive behaviour of such agents and officers.

Communities are now worried about having such officers amongst them. This move will cause people to have a difficult time trusting these people with authority. It can disrupt the peace among communities.