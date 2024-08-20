Donald Trump Criticizes and Mislabels Two Female Olympic Gold Medal Athletes as Men

On Saturday, former President Donald Trump berated two Olympic gold medalists once more, mislabeling the female boxers as men. During a speech at a Pennsylvania campaign rally, Trump promised to “keep men out of women’s sports.” He then focused on the recently finished Olympic Games and the cases of two athletes who came under international scrutiny due to gender stereotypes. The statement came after another controversial statement that the business tycoon made about transgender athletes which as per queer community was harmful to claim as reported by ABC News.

Without naming the athletes, the Republican frontrunner for the upcoming elections controversially said, "In the Olympics, they had two transitioned. They were men. They transitioned to women, and they were in the boxing." Calling the games "crazy" he also said, "It's so demeaning to women." The two sportspersons, Imane Khelif of Algeria and Li Yu-ting of Taiwan faced gender bias and backlash during the Paris Olympics 2024 as both of them had failed the International Boxing Association's parameters of eligibility as reported by AP News. The labeling of women athletes as "men" by Trump on Saturday, August 17 was not welcome by many. Internet users on the other hand bashed the ex-POTUS for his misinformed claims during the rally.

Users on X (formerly known as Twitter) shared their opinions after the rally. @RicardiMaestre tweeted, "Trump literally Congratulated Imane the boxer for winning gold and called her a Trans. When even MAGA knew she was not Trans instead XY but he had to go the extra mile to FEAR MONGER. VILE SHIT no Christian can ever support that and call themselves Christian." Another user expressed concern over misinformation on the microblogging application by tweeting, "Thinking about how I lost a mutual over Imane because she thought Imane was a male LMFAOOOOOOOOO every Republican on this app are dumb a****."

Another person @Hollum_CPS supporting the athletes wrote, "Imane Khelif is a woman. Not even in the "Trans women are real women" sense, I mean, she's born a woman, with woman genitalia, was raised as such, registered as such, and just to put a cherry on top, comes from and represents a country that doesn't recognize Trans rights anyway." @laugh_s41827 tweeted, "Trump at his rally right now is repeating the LIE that the two female Olympic boxers with XY gonadal dysgenesis were 'transitioned men,' calling them 'men.' They were never men. And they aren't American so he should mind his own damned business."

User @JudyLey2 shared, "He is such a loser and I will be ashamed the Olympics are coming to Cali the world will see what a mess America is! Our only help vote Trump in to clean up and restore American citizens to their rightful privileges." Interestingly, the closing ceremony of the sports event saw Tom Cruise participating in the "passing the baton" ceremony in Paris. The next Olympics, which takes place every four years shall take place in the United States of America in 2028.