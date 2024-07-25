Donald Trump Constantly Used the 'N-Word,' Claims His Nephew Fred in His Forthcoming Memoir

Fred C. Trump III, the nephew of former President Donald Trump, has made some pretty shocking claims about his uncle's past use of racist language. In his new memoir, All in the Family: The Trumps and How We Got This Way, Fred talks about an incident from the early 1970s. He says he heard Donald repeatedly using the N-word. This supposedly happened at their grandparents' house in Queens. Fred was a preteen then and he describes it as a normal afternoon until his uncle showed up in an agitated state. "Donald was pissed," Fred writes. "Boy, was he pissed."

The source of Trump's anger was damage to his prized vehicle - a "cotillon white Cadillac Eldorado convertible." Fred details seeing "there was a giant gash, at least two feet long [and] another, shorter gash next to it. N-----s,’ I recall him saying disgustedly. ‘Look at what the n-----s did.’ ‘I knew that was a bad word,’ [Fred Trump wrote]. His uncle, Trump III writes, had not seen whoever damaged his car. Instead, he saw the damage and then went straight to the place where people’s minds sometimes go when they face a fresh affront. Across the racial divide." The memoir, set for release next week, provides a family insider's perspective on the Trumps.

Fred ponders the question "Was Donald a racist?" in the book. He contextualizes the alleged incident, writing that it occurred at a time when "people said all kinds of crude, thoughtless, prejudiced things." He even speculates that perhaps "everyone in Queens was a racist then." This isn't the first time a Trump family member has made such claims. Mary Trump, previously alleged in her own book that she had heard her uncle use racist and antisemitic slurs.

In May 2020, during an Oval Office meeting, Donald Trump suggested to his nephew, Fred Trump III, that people with disabilities, including Fred's son, should 'just die' to reduce expenses.



The Trump camp has strongly denied these new allegations. Campaign spokesman Steven Cheung told The Daily Beast, "This is completely fabricated and fake news of the highest order. It is appalling a lie so blatantly disgusting can be printed in the media. Anyone who knows President Trump knows he would never use such language, and false stories like this have been thoroughly debunked." This latest accusation adds to a string of similar claims about Trump's language.

Back in May, a former producer of The Apprentice said that Donald used the n-word when talking about a Black finalist on the show, according to CNN. Trump has always denied these claims and says there are no recordings of him using that word. Fred and his sister Mary are the kids of Donald's older brother, Fred Trump Jr., who passed away in 1981. Mary wrote a book criticizing her uncle in 2020, but Fred kept his distance from her project. Now, he seems ready to tell his own side of the story about their family. Simon & Schuster, the publisher of Fred's memoir, pointed out that the book's release is perfect timing, saying, "Fred has decided this is the moment" to share his story, which "could shape the decision of a nation."