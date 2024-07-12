Donald Trump Claps Back at Biden Who Called Him ‘The Vice President’: “Great Job, Joe!”

During his press conference after the NATO summit in Washington, D.C., President Joe Biden made a mistake and called Kamala Harris 'Vice President Trump' on Thursday night. The gaffe occurred while Biden was responding to a question posed by Reuters reporter Jeff Mason, who wanted to know the president's thoughts on Harris's chances of defeating Trump in the next election. As reported by Mediate, Biden said, "Look, I wouldn’t have picked Vice President Trump to be vice president [inaudible] think she was not qualified to be president, so let’s start there." Following the remark Donald Trump and his associates ridiculed Biden for the gaffe.

Today at the #BigBoyPressConference Joe Biden proves once and for all. He has proved to everyone in the US that he is mentally fit for office by saying he wished he had Vice President Trump instead of VP Harris.

pic.twitter.com/ejR4R0k3Ge — Donald J. Trump (Parody) (@realDonParody) July 12, 2024

First, Trump published on his Truth Social platform, "Crooked Joe begins his ‘Big Boy’ Press Conference with, ‘I wouldn’t have picked Vice President Trump to be vice president, though I think she was not qualified to be president.’ Great job, Joe!" Then he shared the video on Truth Social many times, giving the impression that he was amused by the gaffe. Additionally, The Trump campaign also quickly took notice of the video as it went viral online. Eric Trump went on to share on X, "Wow! That wasn’t good! 'I didn’t pick Trump to be Vice President…'"

Barely-there Biden: “I don’t want to sound self-serving”



Biden’s entire career has been self serving - for himself and his corrupt family.



Unfit for office on so many levels. — Kimberly Guilfoyle (@kimguilfoyle) July 11, 2024

Another person who spoke out against Biden was Kimberly Guilfoyle, who is engaged to Donald Trump Jr. She wrote on X, "Barely-there Biden: “I don’t want to sound self-serving” Biden’s entire career has been self-serving - for himself and his corrupt family. Unfit for office on so many levels." Later that night, the president punched back sharing a screenshot of Trump's post along with some text on his X account. He stated, "By the way: Yes, I know the difference. One’s a prosecutor, and the other’s a felon."

By the way: Yes, I know the difference.



One’s a prosecutor, and the other’s a felon. pic.twitter.com/65kYp6m90Z — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) July 12, 2024

A major worry for voters is Biden's mental health and age. A recent survey indicated that most people were in favor of removing him from office using the 25th Amendment because they were worried about his capacity to do his job. The 25th Amendment states that a president may be removed from office if two-thirds of the Cabinet and the vice president inform Congress that the president is 'unable to discharge the powers and duties of his office.' If this effort at removal is successful, Harris will assume the role of the president.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Chip Somodevilla

Half of the 1,500 eligible voters surveyed by Redfield & Wilton Strategies for Newsweek expressed support for or 'strongly' support for removing Biden from office using the 25th Amendment due to worries about his capacity to fulfill his obligations. When the data is broken down even further, 41% of last year's Biden voters would be in favor of utilizing the amendment to remove Biden from office, while 34% would be against it. Even while Biden's popularity has been steadily declining since the debate, the election is still very close; most polls still put Trump ahead of the president by a small margin. On a national level, Trump now leads Biden by 2.1%, up from 0.2% on the debate day, according to an average of recent surveys from FiveThirtyEight.