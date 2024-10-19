Donald Trump Calls His Biopic Film 'Classless' — With One Particular Scene He Wouldn't Want You to See

Trigger Warning: This article contains themes of sexual violence that some readers may find distressing.

Former President Donald Trump's biopic, The Apprentice is gaining popularity with the controversies attached to it. Trump has recently called the movie a "fake" and "classless" take on his life. The comments came after a horrifying scene that has left his supporters in a dilemma. The vitriolic scene shows the real estate mogul forcing himself upon his ex-wife Ivana Trump and assaulting her as reported by the Independent.

The dramatic scene left the ex-POTUS in utter dismay as he called out the writers of the film for their inappropriate portrayal. In a Truth Social rant, the Republican nominee for the upcoming presidential elections stated, "A FAKE and CLASSLESS Movie written about me, called, The Apprentice (Do they even have the right to use that name without approval?), will hopefully ‘bomb.’ It’s a cheap, defamatory, and politically disgusting hatchet job, put out right before the 2024 Presidential Election, to try and hurt the Greatest Political Movement in the History of our Country, ‘MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!’" Speaking about his relationship with his late wife Ivana with whom he was married between the years of 1977 and 1990 he said she was a "kind and wonderful person."

Adding on about his first deceased wife, the business tycoon shared that he had a great relationship with his ex-wife till her untimely death. The businessman-turned-politician also ranted about the screenwriter Gabriel Sherman by calling him a "pile of garbage" and "a lowlife and talentless hack" for choosing to ignore the truth in the movie script. The politician also went on to call the movie an orchestrated opportunity to tarnish his image.

In a 1990 court deposition amid their divorce, Ivana had detailed the assault however, in 2015 she withdrew the claim in her book. She stated, "The love and tenderness, which he normally exhibited towards me, was absent." Later she clarified, "I referred to this as a 'rape,' but I do not want my words to be interpreted in a literal or criminal sense," as reported by Newsweek.

However, in his defense, Sherman, a journalist who covered Trump for over two decades shared that the scene was indeed based on the court documents filed by Ivana. Sherman added that the scenes in the movie were toned down for the audience and the details of the moment were more graphic in the legal documents as shared by Ivana. Maria Bakalova plays the role of Trump's first wife in the movie which was released on October 11.

If you are being subjected to sexual assault, or know of anyone who is, please call the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 800.656.HOPE (4673)