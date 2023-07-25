Donald Trump Accuses DOJ of ‘Election Interference’, Questions ‘Timing’ of Letter: “Witch Hunt”

In a fresh spate of attacks against special counsel Jack Smith and Attorney General Merrick Garland, former president Donald Trump accused them of "election interference." The GOP front-runner for president in 2024 is currently being investigated by the federal government, primarily for his attempts to interfere with the results of the 2020 elections and the circumstances surrounding the Capitol riot in January 2021.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump said that the attorneys are engaging in "prosecutorial misconduct" and "election interference," as well as blasted the timing of the accusations against him as the 2024 presidential election approaches.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Chip Somodevilla

"Do you think that A.G. Garland, and Deranged Jack Smith, understand that we are in the middle of a major political campaign for President of the United States? Have they looked at recent poll numbers?" Trump wrote. "Why didn't they bring these ridiculous charges years before—Why did they wait to bring them NOW—A virtually unheard of scenario? PROSECUTORIAL MISCONDUCT! ELECTION INTERFERENCE!" he decried, as per Washington Examiner.

The former president has used his social media platform to be abreast of new events as well as critique, lament, and attack those involved in the investigations on him. Trump broke news on Truth Social when he received a letter informing him of Smith's grand jury inquiry.

TRaitor TRump keeps pounding his MAGA Cult Minions with "PROSECUTORIAL MISCONDUCT" & "ELECTION INTERFERENCE" rants.



Does Benedict Donald actually think that his "Kool-Aid Drinkers" can do anything to stop his upcoming Court cases ???

_____________________________________ pic.twitter.com/qaROnKK5xu — Dr. Mike Davis 🌊 (@FrankMikeDavis1) July 24, 2023

The 24-hour deadline to report to the grand jury, according to Trump, "almost always means an arrest and indictment" are on the way. It will take some time to determine whether Trump's latest post criticizing "prosecutorial misconduct" and "election interference" is a deliberate attempt to sway public opinion before any significant development in the cases against him.

Trump has long denied any wrongdoing in connection with all the lawsuits going against him, consistently claiming that all these investigations into him, including Smith's investigation into the former president's retention of classified documents after he left office in which Trump has pleaded not guilty to 37 charges, are politically motivated "witch hunts."

The Georgia Supreme Court unanimously dismissed former president Donald Trump’s petition to block an Atlanta-area district attorney from investigating him over allegations of 2020 election interference and to throw out evidence gathered by a special purpose grand jury in the… pic.twitter.com/mI4ytWWbbu — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) July 18, 2023

Trump has promised to continue his campaign in the face of growing legal obstacles. Last week, Trump referred to the January 6 investigation as a “witch hunt” that was “all about election interference and a complete and total political weaponization of law enforcement” in a lengthy post on his social media network, Truth Social. Because he is the president's “number one political opponent, who is largely dominating him in the race for the presidency,” he claimed that Joe Biden, the US president, is unfairly targeting him, per Financial Times.

The allegations “bother[ed]” Trump, he claimed in an interview, but he insisted they were part of a pattern of “election interference” by the Biden administration. “The DoJ has become the weapons for the Democrats,” he said. “They try and demean and diminish and frighten people, but they don’t frighten us, because we are going to make America great again.”

"I think proving Donald Trump's corrupt intent is like proving that fish swim and birds fly." @glennkirschner2 shares his initial reaction to a third possible Trump indictment, this time for alleged 2020 election interference #KatiePhangShow pic.twitter.com/V1MtKw1Hhk — The Katie Phang Show (@katiephangshow) July 22, 2023

