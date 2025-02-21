Donald Trump Called ‘Sweaty, Smelly, Gross’ By Ex-Republican Rep

President Donald Trump was called out for his tolerant approach to Vladimir Putin and Russia, amid the ongoing invasion of Ukraine, by former Republican congressman Adam Kinzinger. Taking to X (formerly Twitter), he lashed out at Trump for “surrendering America,” calling the entire situation “a joke.” He further called the President “a scared sissy” and exclaimed that there “is nothing manly about his sweaty, smelly, gross self.”

Adam Kinzinger has been supportive of Ukraine since the nation was invaded by Russia in February 2022. He is also a member of the North Atlantic Fella Organization, a social media movement committed to countering misinformation and propaganda related to the invasion. Furthermore, he has lobbied for and stood by the nation in many ways when he was still in Congress.

Kinzinger, who served as a lieutenant colonel in the Air National Guard, has long been critical of Donald Trump over the Ukrainian crisis. His most recent critique, or rather lash-out comes after Trump opined that it seemed “unlikely” that Ukraine would be able to reclaim the territories that it has already lost to Russia since 2014, claiming that Russia “fought for that land and they lost a lot of soldiers.”

Adam Kinzinger’s post on X, in response to Donald Trump’s statement read, “Trump is surrendering America. Trump is the opposite of strong. He is a tiny, weak, small, scared, trembling, sissy, husk of a man. There is nothing manly about his fat, sweaty, smelly, gross, makeup’ed self. An absolute joke.”

Adam Kinzinger wasn’t always critical of Donald Trump, though. The six-time Republican congressman stood by Trump, for the most part, during his first term as President. He started distancing himself from Trump and calling him out after the January 6 Capitol attack.

Kinzinger was one of the few staunch Republican members of Congress who went against Trump, voting to impeach him and to create the select committee that would investigate and hold the hearings.

He has since claimed that this move ended his political career and that it severed his ties with some of his colleagues, friends, and distant family members. He has also been labeled as RINO, an abbreviation for Republican in Name Only, because of his decisions.

Fearing the incoming Donald Trump Administration’s wrath, Adam Kinzinger and other committee members were preemptively pardoned by Joe Biden. Since retiring from politics, he has been a part of CNN, working as a senior political commentator with the news agency.