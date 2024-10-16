Donald Trump Called Migrants 'R-pists'. Then, Jimmy Kimmel Hit Back With a Savage Taunt

Trigger Warning: This article contains themes of sexual assault that some readers may find distressing.

Jimmy Kimmel knows how to get under Donald Trump's skin and he rarely misses a chance. Most recently, the former president, infamous for his inflamed rhetorics against US immigrants, launched another attack and called them 'r-pists.' However, in response, Kimmel fired back at the ex-president giving him the taste of his own medicine as someone who was accused of sexual assault.

In his late-night show's monologue, the comedian played the video where Trump ranted about the immigrants. Kimmel then hit back at the former president's rhetoric, saying, "And that's a man who knows r-pists, I'll tell you that. Better than anybody." The audience laughed out loud and let out an exciting applause for Kimmel's apt response to Trump's unhinged words, per Decider.

Kimmel didn't just stop there. He further ripped Trump for his sheer hatred towards immigrants and an obsession with spreading bizarre controversies: "Trump said, if elected, he will invoke the Alien Enemies Act of 1978. If you're not familiar with that, the last time it was used was to set up Japanese-American internment camps during World War II." Kimmel added, "This is not a healthy individual."

For those who may not know, the Republican nominee recently visited Aurora, Colorado, where he ranted about how immigrants are polluting American society. After accusing them of spreading 'highly contagious diseases,' Trump said, "These people are the most violent people on earth and they're bringing drugs, and they're bringing crime," before finally labeling them as 'r-pists.' The 78-year-old previously used the word 'r-pe' to refer to the immigrants entering the US border.

Trump, who was found liable for sexual abuse in 2023, as per AP News, also accused immigrants of 'r-ping' the nation during a speech in Detroit earlier this month as well. "We allowed them to come in and raid and r-pe our country," Trump remarked. He then defended his word choice for those who might have been offended by saying, "Oh, he used the word 'r-pe.' That's right, I used the word 'r-pe.' They r-ped our country."

The ex-commander-in-chief has a long history of derogatory statements against immigrants. The first ever comment dates back to 2015, during the launch of his first presidential bid, where he accused Mexico of 'not sending the best people' to the United States. "They're bringing drugs, they're bringing crime, they're rapists," Trump asserted, as per NBC News.

Since then, Trump's MAGA campaign has been heavily dependent on 'demonizing' immigrants and claiming only he can save Americans from people he calls 'animals,' 'stone-cold killers,' the 'worst people,' and the 'enemy from within.' According to a POLITICO review of more than 20 campaign events since the September 10 presidential debate, Trump has used dark imagery to describe minority groups. A history professor at New York University, Ruth Ben-Ghiat, who writes about authoritarianism and fascism, said, "He's been taking Americans and his followers on a journey since 2015 conditioning them … step by step instilling hatred in a group and then escalating."

If you are being subjected to sexual assault, or know of anyone who is, please call the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 800.656.HOPE (4673).