Donald Trump Asserts Guilty Verdict Was 'Tougher on My Family Than Me,' Especially for Wife Melania

Donald Trump has said that his wife, Melania Trump, has had it 'very hard' throughout his trial and criminal conviction. On the weekend, Donald spoke with Fox News, vowing that he would have his revenge in the US election that is coming up in November. He indicated that his wife had been hit especially hard by his legal struggle in New York.

As reported by OK! Magazine, the former President revealed, "She's fine, but I think it's very hard for her. I mean, she's fine. But it's, you know, she has to read all this c---. It's tougher, I think it's probably in many ways, it's tougher on my family than it is on me." While Eric Trump, the former President's son from a previous marriage, was present at the trial proceedings to represent his father, Melania remained absent. (They got married in 2005 after meeting in 1998. Barron was born to them a year after that).

Donald, who was convicted on all 34 charges of fabricating company records, vented his frustrations over the situation further in the interview: "It's weaponization, and it's a very dangerous thing. We've never had that in this country. People get it. It's a scam. And the Republican Party… they've stuck together in this. They see it's a weaponization of the Justice Department of the FBI and that's all coming out of Washington." His sentencing is set on July 11, just four days before Republicans officially choose their presidential candidate to fight Joe Biden in November.

The real estate mogul also discussed the possibility of spending time behind bars, "I don’t know that the public would stand it. You know, I don’t — I’m not sure the public would stand for it. I think it would be tough for the public to take. You know, at a certain point, there’s a breaking point." Additionally, according to an insider, Melania has been dissatisfied with the outcome, and the judgment has added 'another layer of poison' to their relationship. As per People, the source said, "She has been angry about this whole thing for a long time."

The insider further stated, "This [New York jury's] decision is another layer of poison for her... Melania believes this is a political assassination, but she knows exactly who she married and for this reason has chosen to stay away from media attention to protect herself and her son Barron." Another added, in agreement, "I think it is very unlikely she will say much about this, unless the comment would be about a political witch hunt, which she definitely believes to be true. She will probably always be mad at him for many of the things he does but since she has carved out a life that does not include him all of the time, she is able to deal with it." For his offenses, the former President may spend as much as four years behind bars, but his status as a first-time offender could lessen the severity of his sentence; he could only face a fine or probationary term as punishment.