Donald Trump Asked WWE Superstar If He’s Single—His Flirty Comments Raised Many Eyebrows!

Donald Trump reportedly became such a fan of a WWE superstar that he frequently complimented their physique and asked if they were single.

Trump is a longtime friend of former WWE CEO Vince McMahon and has a long career in wrestling, which has also culminated in him being a part of the Hall of Fame in 2013.

The two-time US president has made several notable appearances over the years, including a memorable ‘Battle of the Billionaires’ storyline with McMahon at WrestleMania 23. Both Trump and McMahon chose a WWE superstar to represent them, and the loser had to shave their head bald.

I’m seeing speculation Trump will pick friend and fellow billionaire Vince McMahon as his running mate Amazing choice The American Shakespeare. He’s run the largest theatre festival in history for 40 years As with Booth, when thespians mess with US politics, big things happen pic.twitter.com/0mcW8wf1Gi — CatGirl Kulak 😻😿 (Anarchonomicon) (@FromKulak) July 11, 2023

Trump chose Bobby Lashley, a promising real freestyle wrestler who served in the US Army and went on to win five MMA fights in Bellator.

In the bout, the 6ft 3 behemoth faced McMahon’s guy Umaga, and Trump rapidly developed a passion for his opponent, continually telling him he loved him and that he had a “great body”.

According to Lashley, Trump, who later referred to him as ‘Bobby Lindsay’, attempted to fix him up with a Miss America pageant competitor.

Speaking in a vlog on former WWE superstar Lana’s YouTube channel, Lashley recalled: “One thing about Trump, when he came there, he didn’t say ‘I’m gonna wrestle for you, Bobby. I’m gonna be the referee for you, Steve Austin.’ He came out there and said, ‘What can I do to make this better?’ We just used the resources that he had and everything was great. He was a great team player. It made the whole angle great. He was a very important part,” he said.

“He told me so many times, ‘I love you. You’re a great guy. You have a great body.’ At the time, he was working with Mrs. America and he was like, ‘Bobby, are you single?’ At the time, I was. He was like, ‘Well, you should think about talking to one of these girls. You’re a nice guy. College degree, military background. Great body.'”

With Stone Cold Steve Austin as a special guest referee, Lashley won, with Trump even getting into it with McMahon before receiving a ‘Stone Cold’ stunner after shaving Vince’s locks with clippers.

On June 22, 2009, Vince McMahon announced he sold WWE RAW to Donald Trump on a special 3-hour episode. During the takeover Donald Trump gave every fan in attendance a refund and he also made rain it thousands of dollars during fan appreciate day. It was known as ‘Trump Raw.’ pic.twitter.com/ePIQj1B6Qy — Dom Lucre | Breaker of Narratives (@dom_lucre) April 17, 2023

Donald Trump had lawyers inspect his WWE contract

According to the Wall Street Journal, Trump promised his lawyers that he would not shave his head under any circumstances.

According to reports, he only agreed to participate in the WrestleMania match if he would not have his head shaved “under [any] circumstances” – even if “Mr Trump’s wrestler dropped dead in the ring”.

Trump reappeared in 2009 for a brief storyline in which he bought the WWE Raw brand from McMahon, only for it to fizzle away.

Linda McMahon, McMahon’s wife, is a member of Trump’s administration and the United States Secretary of Education. She previously served as administrator of the Small Business Administration during the 78-year-old’s first term in the White House.