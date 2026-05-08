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Donald Trump Appears to Hurl Abuse at Female Reporter Over Gas Price Question

Published on: May 8, 2026 at 10:22 AM ET

Earlier, Trump said "Quiet, quiet, piggy,” to a reporter on Air Force One.

Diksha
Written By Diksha
News Writer
Donald Trump may have used a derogatory slur for a news reporter
Donald Trump slammed for allegedly using a derogatory slur for an ABC reporter. (Image credit: Wikimedia Commons/ White House)

Donald Trump made an appearance at the National Mall on Thursday, where restoration work is going on at the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool. An ABC reporter, Rachel Scott, asked the 79-year-old president about the current gas prices and ongoing tension with Iran.

She asked, “Mr. President, you are here against the backdrop of the war in Iran. Why focus on all these projects right now? We’re still seeing gas prices soaring?”

Trump did not let her finish and lashed out, “You know why? Because I want to keep our country beautiful and safe. Beautiful also. That’s such a stupid question that you asked… You can understand dirt better than I can, baby, but I don’t allow it.”

He continued talking to the people around him, “She’s with ABC fake news, and she’s a horror show. A question like that is a disgrace to our country.” After this, he appears to be mouthing the derogatory slur “b—h” while walking away to his limousine.

The video went viral, and netizens started calling out Trump over his repeated disrespect towards reporters. There is no audio of him using the slur, but many understood what he said with his lip movement. One user commented, “Oh my goodness. Trump does appear to be saying, “She’s a b—h.”

Another one asked, “And that other guy he’s talking to just smiles?” The third one agreed, “And his yes men laugh, disgusting!” One more chimed in, “Another unprecedented action by our ‘Fearless Leader.’” Many pointed out that he called the reporter both baby and b—h.

One X user encouraged reporters to keep asking him such questions: “We should keep questioning him like this until he crashes out.” Another one pointed out, “He tore down a wing of the White House, emptied the reflecting pool, and drove on it. And half of America shrugs.” One user added, “The midterms should humble him because it’s going to be brutal!”

There have been several documented moments when Trump has responded in disrespectful ways in front of the camera. He called Scott a terrible reporter in 2025. In another incident, he had an outburst targeted at a reporter on Air Force One. The reporters asked him about the released emails from convicted s-x offender Jeffrey Epstein.

While Trump was asking the press to focus on other emails, Catherine Lucey, Bloomberg’s White House correspondent, tried asking another question on the same topic. Trump responded, “Quiet. Quiet, piggy.”

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