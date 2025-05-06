Donald Trump Announces $1000 Cash Prize and Free Flight Tickets to Immigrants—Here’s Why

It’s just another normal day, but we are still obsessed with Donald Trump and his policies for America! In recent news, the Trump administration announced a new scheme offering illegal immigrants a one-time $1,000 stipend and a free flight home if they voluntarily self-deport from the country.

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) announced the initiative on Monday. It claimed that this new step would benefit both the immigrants and the government. However, undocumented immigrants have to use the U.S. Customs and Border Protection Home App to self-deport, after which they will be paid $1,000 as aid once their return has been confirmed through the app.

As per The Sun, DHS emphasized that self-deportation is a “dignified way to leave the U.S.,” and it would allow these people to skip the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE). According to the agency, this approach could reduce deportation costs by approximately 70%.

Currently, deporting undocumented immigrants from America can cost an estimated $17,121 per person. In contrast, voluntary self-deportation under this new program is expected to cost around $4,500, even when including the stipend and flight expenses.

Moreover, DHS Secretary Kristi Noem, who’s often in the news for her bold statements, said, “If you are here illegally, self-deportation is the best, safest, and most cost-effective option to avoid arrest. Download the CBP Home App today and self-deport.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Secretary Kristi Noem (@sec_noem)

Meanwhile, as per the Trump administration, this particular program has already shown signs of success. One individual flew from Chicago to Honduras using the app, and several others have booked upcoming departures, DHS reported.

Before the initiative was launched, over 5,000 undocumented immigrants voluntarily left the U.S. using the CBP Home app in April, according to DHS data cited by Fox News Digital.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mo News (@mosheh)

Those who use the U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) app have to fill out a request for “Intent to Depart,” which would show a genuine interest from the immigrants to leave. But preserve their ability to apply for legal re-entry in the future.

Donald Trump’s team has looked at this initiative as a major cost-cutting alternative to mass deportations. Even though America carried out the largest deportation in history in 2024, Trump has claimed that it came with several financial burdens, including the operation, and hence encouraged voluntary departures instead.

Last week, President Donald Trump completed 100 days in his term, and the White House was lined with posters of alleged criminals arrested by ICE. In addition, Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt stated that attempted illegal entries dropped dramatically, with just over 7,000 illegal immigrants encountered in March, down 95% from 140,000 in March 2024 under President Joe Biden’s administration.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Poli Alert (@polialertcom)

ICE has also carried out large-scale raids such as ‘Operation Tidal Wave’ in Florida, arresting over 1,100 illegal immigrants and removing several known gang members, whose threats remain relevant despite several security measures.

Last month, Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem paid a visit to the hundreds of gang members at the infamous, hellish El Salvador mega prison who have been deported as part of Trump’s recent crackdown.

Noem was escorted by her security personnel carrying hefty assault rifles as the deported faces stared at Noem with rage and guilt. This visit was part of Kristi’s three-day Latin America tour, which discussed the increasing organized crime rates in America.

I toured the CECOT, El Salvador’s Terrorism Confinement Center. President Trump and I have a clear message to criminal illegal aliens: LEAVE NOW. If you do not leave, we will hunt you down, arrest you, and you could end up in this El Salvadorian prison. pic.twitter.com/OItDqNsFxM — Secretary Kristi Noem (@Sec_Noem) March 26, 2025

Addressing violent criminals who have plans to flee to the United States, Noem said, “We are in several other countries around the world with a message right now that’s saying if you are thinking of coming to America illegally, don’t do it. You are not welcome.”

Amid the tensions of mass deportations, Trump’s self-deportation program seems like a good way to tackle the issue. Meanwhile, for more information, DHS advises visiting the official CBP Home website and reading everything thoroughly.