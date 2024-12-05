Donald Trump And Elon Musk's Photo With Caitlyn Jenner Had Everyone Pointing Out The Same Thing

President-elect Donald Trump is notorious for his anti-trans commentary, as per AP News. The last time he was elected, his administration banned transgender individuals from serving in the U.S. Army. Trump’s 2024 re-election, backed by Elon Musk, is anticipated to be a nightmare for the American trans community. However, amid all this, notable trans personality Caitlyn Jenner was captured with the duo at an event at the Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida, sparking immense backlash.

Trump and his granddaughter hanging out with Caitlyn Jenner and Elon Musk. Funny how trans people become ok when they are at Mar-a-Lago. pic.twitter.com/KgyZsWuJnZ — PatriotTakes 🇺🇸 (@patriottakes) November 25, 2024

The Olympic gold medallist, who transitioned in 2015, posed elegantly flanked by a grinning Trump and his granddaughter on one side and the CEO of X on the other. The photo opportunity stood in stark contrast to the Trump administration’s anti-trans propositions, which raked in high vote numbers for them, per a report by The Mary Sue. The 78-year-old politician sported a MAGA cap. The photo was reshared by the handle @patriottakes with a seething note calling out the hypocrisy. “Trump and his granddaughter hanging out with Caitlyn Jenner and Elon Musk. Funny how trans people become ok when they are at Mar-a-Lago,” the post read.

Did he call her Bruce? Since he loves to dead name. — Meacham (@MeachamDr) November 25, 2024

Tesla Motors founder Musk also has a questionable history of trans slurs on social media. Even though his own daughter, Vivian Jenna Wilson, 20, identifies as trans, Musk never restrained himself from spewing anti-trans hate on X and also liberated the users to misgender anyone on the platform without restrictions, per USA Today. In July, the billionaire suggested that he was 'tricked into signing documents' for Vivian’s gender-affirming care while calling the reassignment surgery 'child mutilation and sterilization.'

Isn't Elmo the very same hater who called his own trans child "dead" to him? — The Real Really Hyper Annoyed (@Hyperannoyed) November 25, 2024

However, the internet was not fooled by the absurd and out-of-the-blue collaboration. Pro-trans supporters gave brutal reality checks in the comment sections, with most asking about the bathroom Caitlyn was allowed to use at the Trump-owned establishment as a taunt. Many also pointed out Musk's own estranged relationship with his trans child.

One of the key campaign pillars for Trump was to impose federal restrictions on the growing trans community of the U.S. He promised to reinforce the trans military ban in addition to introducing limitations on trans healthcare services and gender reassignment surgery. Data by Ad Impact also revealed that the Republican Party spent about $215 million on anti-trans advertisements during the 2024 elections, Time reported.

Agenda 47 in Trump’s ‘Make America Great Again’ campaign states his plans to rule out trans women from participating in sports teams of their choice, and he also vowed to 'cut federal funding' for schools encouraging a radical/gender ideology on children. Strangely, Trump once publicly voiced support for the transgender community in light of the discriminatory 'bathroom law' introduced in the state of North Carolina before his 2017 presidential run.

If you're a trans person and are being subjected to abuse, or need any help, please reach out to TRANS LIFELINE at 877-330-6366.