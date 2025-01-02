Donald Trump and Elon Musk on the Brink of a Fallout in 2025?

Donald Trump will officially become the President of the United States in January and has some huge plans. The notorious billionaire is coming back into power with the help of fellow billionaire Elon Musk who endorsed the president-elect. The duo has been hanging out a lot together but the question has already started to burn – Is their fallout imminent?

It looks like there will be a riff between the two billionaires in these testing times. As of now, this amicable relationship is working in favor of both. But Trump’s supporters might be growing restless with Elon Musk. Let’s find out why.

One insider has told Mediaite saying “100 percent Trump is annoyed” and that “There’s a Chinese saying: two tigers cannot live on one mountaintop.” Musk is constantly seen hanging out at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago and the word ‘President Musk’ quickly started buzzing all over the Internet. Rumor has it that he is more active than expected in the White House transition. It could be that he is crossing the threshold that Trump might have sent for him, and it makes sense as both people are highly ambitious.

A few days ago, the Tesla mastermind spoke his mind on the H-1b visa issue and it sparked a huge uproar with the MAGA supporters. Musk tweeted, “The reason I’m in America along with so many critical people who built SpaceX, Tesla and hundreds of other companies that made America strong is because of H1B. Take a big step back and FUCK YOURSELF in the face. I will go to war on this issue the likes of which you cannot possibly comprehend.”

Many MAGA slammed Musk for his contrasting views on the nonimmigrant visa. On the flip side, Trump is supporting his buddy and accepted that he has several H-1B visas on his properties and believes it’s a great program. But the president-elect is notoriously famous for changing his views as in the past he has been doubtful of the same.

The world’s richest man and the next President of the United States are good friends and it’s a lot of power combined. Musk spent $277 million on Trump’s presidential campaign and he will make sure that people know, as per a source who chose to remain anonymous. He told NBC, “He’s (Elon Musk) behaving as if he’s a co-president and making sure everyone knows it. And he’s sure taking lots of credit for the president’s victory. Bragging about America PAC and X to anyone who will listen. He’s trying to make President Trump feel indebted to him. And the president is indebted to no one.”

A fallout between the two does not seem far-fetched because when two people as influential as them work together, the difference in opinion rises. As for Trump, the man is confident that Elon Musk becoming the next president is just a rumor and will remain that way. According to him, Musk is not an American and hence, will never be president.

To make matters interesting, a self-proclaimed time traveler who goes by the name Drew Curtis has predicted a major fallout between Donald Trump and Elon Musk. Curtis claims that the president will dump his billionaire friend in the second term despite his contribution to his campaign a promising him a key federal role. Rest, time will tell. For now, Trump is the elected President who will take command in January 2025.