Donald Trump Accidentally Confesses He Lost in the 2020 Election Before Retreating: "I Didn’t Win"

Former President Donald Trump has consistently maintained that he won the 2020 election, despite overwhelming evidence to the contrary. However, a recent slip-up during an interview suggests that even Trump himself has, at times, acknowledged his defeat. In an interview with journalist Ramin Setoodeh for the book Apprentice in Wonderland, Trump momentarily admitted his loss before quickly backtracking. During the interview, Trump mentioned that Geraldo Rivera called him after he “lost the election,” though he was quick to rephrase and said, “I won the election, but when they said we lost.”

As per The Guardian, This incident isn’t an isolated one. In a 2022 interview, Trump also admitted his defeat. While discussing his efforts to pressure South Korean President Moon Jae-in to increase contributions to U.S. military support, Trump remarked, “By not winning the election, he was the happiest man – I would say, in order, China was – no, Iran was the happiest. [Moon] was going to pay $5bn, $5bn a year. But when I didn’t win the election, he had to be the happiest – I would rate, probably, South Korea third- or fourth-happiest.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by President Donald J. Trump (@realdonaldtrump)

Moreover, he has also suggested that he will deny the 2024 election results. He said, “If everything’s honest, I’ll gladly accept the results. I don’t change on that. If it’s not, you have to fight for the rights of the country. If you go back and look at all of the things that had been found out, it shows that I won the election in Wisconsin. It also showed I won the election in other locations.”

As per OK Magazine, however, he was slammed by the Biden Campaign. They released a statement and wrote, “President Joe Biden has said, ‘You can’t love your country only when you win.’ But for Donald Trump, his campaign for revenge and retribution reigns supreme,” the campaign said. “In his own words, he is promising to rule as a dictator on ‘day one,’ use the military against the American people, punish those who stand against him, condone violence done on his behalf, and put his own quest for power ahead of what is best for America. Bottom line: Trump is a danger to the Constitution and a threat to our democracy…The American people are going to give him another electoral defeat this November because they continue to reject his extremism, his affection for violence, and his thirst for revenge.”

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Brandon Bell

As the 2024 election comes closer, Trump has mapped out his new plan for immigration policies. He recently revealed his new idea and exclaimed, "What I want to do, and what I will do, is — you graduate from a college, I think you should get automatically, as part of your diploma, a green card to be able to stay in this country... And that includes junior colleges, too." However, he had to face backlash for his new ideologies. Conservative commentator Ashley St. Clair slams the proposal, asserting, "Stapling green cards to college degrees is a bad idea from Trump. Why would we make citizenship contingent on graduation from captured institutions where kids are taught to not only hate America + the West but that there is a moral imperative to dismantle both? We need great talent to come here legally, but guaranteeing citizenship through completely captured institutions is not the way!"