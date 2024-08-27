Dolly Parton Once Shocked Her Fans with an Unexpected Remark About Her Looks on 'The View'

The View welcomed the legendary Dolly Parton as a guest via video, where the country music icon, in an unfiltered manner, discussed her fashion choices over the years. Popular for her iconic style, exaggerated hair, makeup, and clothing that accentuates her cleavage, Parton shared a bombshell revelation about her inspiration. Host Sunny Hostin questioned Parton about her fashion sense, which has at times faced criticism. Parton, in response, shared an amusing story: "Well, even from my early days, I was one of those girls who wanted to wear tight clothes and makeup and big hair because I had been influenced by the town tramp in our town," she admitted. The entire cast of The View, including Whoopi Goldberg, Sara Haines, Hostin, Ana Navarro, and Alyssa Farah Griffin, broke into laughter at her candid revelation.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The View (@theviewabc)

The Jolene singer further explained her admiration for the person who influenced her style. "I didn't know she was trash; I just thought she was beautiful because she had all the stuff I wanted to have when I grew up. When they say less is more, that did not apply to me; I always liked being colorful, wearing makeup, and being noticed." The conversation on The View gave viewers a sneak peek into Parton’s unapologetic approach to her style and how her early influences molded her. While her fashion inclination may have raised eyebrows in the past, it’s clear that it originated out of her desire to express herself and be unique.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The View (@theviewabc)

In another episode, the fans of The View noticed an intriguing shift in co-host Goldberg’s demeanor. During a discussion on the show’s Hot Topics, Goldberg seemed not interested and somewhat bored. While her co-hosts were indulged in lively debates, Goldberg seemed less enthusiastic. According to The U.S Sun, her body language and facial expression pointed out that she might have been feeling disconnected and not elated from the conversation, prompting some viewers to label her as "fake and rude." It is common for co-hosts on The View to have differing spectrums of interest in the topics they discuss, but this episode stood out as an exception.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by WhoopiGoldberg (@whoopigoldberg)

Fans recognized that Goldberg had been upfront about her preferences in the past and continued to appreciate her candor. Goldberg paid tribute to her late brother Clyde on what would have been his birthday. She shared a rare photo of herself with Clyde on Instagram, accompanied by a heartfelt caption: "Today is my big brother Clyde’s birthday, and I miss him. Happy birthday, bro!" Clyde passed away in 2015 after a brain aneurysm. The picture captured a youthful Goldberg and Clyde, and fans poured into the comments section to send their best wishes.

Editor's note: This article was originally published on October 20, 2023. It has since been updated.