Does Snoop Dogg Have Some Inside Scoop On Tiger Woods and Vanessa Trump’s Relationship? Fans Think So!

Golf Legend Tiger Woods and Vanessa Trump have recently confirmed their relationship. The announcement has broken the internet, but Snoop Dogg’s unique reaction created more buzz. Vanessa was married to Donald Jr. Trump from 2005 to 2018. The two currently share five children together. After she filed her divorce in 2018, the President’s son entered into a relationship with Kimberly Guilfoyle but parted ways in 2024.

Vanessa also began dating and was continuously being linked to Woods. Their children attended the same school, and they have also been living in the same neighborhood. Many believe that’s how the pair met and grew closer. They are said to have begun dating around last Thanksgiving. Their dating rumor was further fueled by a recent sighting. Not too long ago, Tiger Woods was spotted attending a golf tournament in Florida alongside Vanessa. Her daughter Kai also accompanied them.

Amid hot rumors, on Sunday, the gold legend finally confirmed her brewing romance with Vanessa. Woods shared two beautiful pictures with his new girlfriend on his Instagram. He also penned a heart-touching caption that caught his fans’ attention. “Love is in the air, and life is better with you by my side! We look forward to our journey through life together. At this time, we would appreciate privacy for all those close to our hearts,” Tiger wrote.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tiger Woods (@tigerwoods)

While many cheered them on, something else immediately caught their eyes. Fans spotted Snoop Dogg among the many commentators. The rap legend jumped in to write, “Check ya d m (tiger and golf emoji.”

His unique reaction to Tiger Woods and Vanessa Trump‘s relationship created quite a buzz. One Instagram user commented, “I just wanna know the scoop Snoop has.” Another wrote, “Tiger posted a love letter, Snoop replied with a background check.” “Snoop Dogg is the undisputed Goat of side quests fr,” one fan noted. The rapper’s comment garnered over 4000 likes and plenty of comments within a few hours.

Snoop wasn’t the only one among celebrity commentators under Tiger Woods’ post. Vanessa’s former sister-in-law, Ivanka Trump, rushed to the comment section to show her support. “So happy for you both,” wrote Donald Trump’s eldest daughter.

Meanwhile, an insider claimed that Vanessa’s ex-husband, Donald Jr, is “cool” with her new romance. Trump, who invited Tiger Woods recently to the White House, is also believed to approve of the official relationship with Instagram.

Meanwhile, Woods is also divorced with two children he shares with his ex-wife Elin Nordegren. Before parting ways with the 15-time major championship winner, Elin accused him of extramarital affairs. Tiger was seeing Erica Herman until October 2022 before finding new love with Vanessa Trump.