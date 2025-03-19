Doctors Admit Serious Concerns as NASA’s Stranded Astronauts FINALLY Return to Earth!

After being stranded in orbit at ISS for 9 months, NASA astronauts Barry “Butch” Wilmore and Sunita “Suni” Williams are finally coming back to Earth.

In June 2024, the two completed the first astronaut-crewed Boeing’s Starliner capsule flight to the ISS.

Williams and Wilmore were only expected to be in orbit for roughly a week. However, Starliner’s problems prolonged their trip by several months, and they didn’t return until early 2025.

After nine months, the two can finally consider reuniting with their loved ones. The Space X ship is expected to return on March 19 or 20th.

The astronauts won’t even have the opportunity to return to their beds. This would be the first thing anyone would want after drifting in space for 9 months. Rather, they will probably be taken straight from the spaceship on stretchers to a hospital, where their recovery process will start.

Experts have stated that extended space travel can cause numerous alterations to human physiology and behavior. According to NASA, bone loss and a reduction in muscle mass also occur during this time.

It is because of a lack of stimulation from exercise equipment and decreased utilization. In space, the body’s weight can lose between 1% and 1.5% of its mineral density each month.

Dr Vinay Gupta is a pulmonologist and Air Force veteran who spoke to the Daily Mail. According to him, the astronauts will probably require at least six weeks of rehabilitation to rebuild their strength. It would involve supervised exercise and a dietary plan.

Being in space for a prolonged period of time can take a toll on an astronaut’s body. Two NASA astronauts who are returning to Earth on Tuesday after nine months in space will likely have experienced some of these changes: https://t.co/rUxDxBizFt pic.twitter.com/HyAB1obowl — NewsNation (@NewsNation) March 18, 2025

Even though astronauts are said to exercise for two hours every day in space, they are still expected to lose bone density and musculature. Therefore, the first part of the recuperation procedure will concentrate on walking and muscle development.

He also stressed that the Earth’s gravitational pull is essential to the human body. In the absence of it, bodily function may be deterred.

Dr. Gupta also brought up concerns regarding the astronauts’ radiation exposure and cancer risks. Radiation in space is not the same as radiation on Earth.

#NASA: After their extended space mission, astronauts #SunitaWilliams & #ButchWilmore face potential health challenges Dr. Rishabh Kumar, Dept. Radiation Oncology, Amrita School of Medical Sciences & Research break it down for us@Sonal_MK & @toyasingh | #TheBreakfastClub pic.twitter.com/0DotLnxMfM — News18 (@CNNnews18) March 19, 2025

According to NASA, extended exposure can put astronauts in serious danger of radiation sickness . It also increases their lifetime chance of developing cancer, impacts on the central nervous system, and degenerative disorders.

He said that he would consider a more aggressive approach to cancer screening. He also suggested that regular screening may not work since the radiation levels and exposure time were high.

Suni has stated that she has “been trying to remember what it’s like to walk.” Both astronauts have been trying to keep up with their diets and work out as much as possible. They followed this to avoid severe damage to their bodily functions and mental health.

USA: in 1980 Astronaut Buzz Aldrin spoke of the depression he experienced shortly after returning to Earth, after walking on the Moon in 1969. ‘I learned that it was OK to not be perfect all the time.’ BBC Archives pic.twitter.com/akES20XZfp — neuro.social.self (@neurosocialself) March 18, 2021

Studies have indicated that being isolated from the general population can alter behavior and result in weariness, tension, and insomnia. This kind of mental stress is also expected in the astronauts coming home.

According to NASA, scientists are looking into ways to counteract the negative impacts of isolation. Methods such as cultivating a space garden,, learning a language, or utilizing virtual reality to “stimulate relaxing environments” have been among the several suggestions

When these two space-walkers land on Earth, a complete debrief, mental and physical therapy, and cancer screening will become part of their daily lives for a few days.