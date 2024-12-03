INQUISITR.COM / Politics

Disturbing 1994 Video Shows Trump Sexualizing His Own 1-Year-Old Daughter With Weird Hand Gesture

By Juwairiya Shariq
Published on : 08:15 PST, Dec 3, 2024
Donald Trump (R) and Marla Maples (L) with daughter Tiffany Trump 1995 in New York City, New York. (Cover Image Source: Catherine McGann | Getty Images)

Donald Trump is infamous for his sexual rhetoric about women and surprisingly, the President-elect has had this behavior towards his own daughter, as well. In a resurfaced clip from his 1994 interview alongside second wife Marla Maples, he made a controversial remark about his then-1-year-old daughter Tiffany Trump. And critics expressed outrage over his remarks.

 

 

Comedian Trevor Noah dug up the 1994 episode of Lifestyles of the Rich and Famous show hosted by celebrity journalist Robin Leach. Trump made the controversial statement after Leach asked him about what physical attributes Tiffany inherited from both of them (Trump and Maples). 

 

 

“I think that she’s got a lot of Marla, she’s really a beautiful baby,” Trump said. “She’s got Marla’s legs. We don’t know whether or not she’s got this part yet but time will tell,” he added, holding his hands in front of his chest to represent breasts.

 

 

The Daily Show's Noah resurfaced the clip in April 2016, which he believed people missed out on before Trump's first presidential bid. After he played the video, he said, "He could have said anything and he went with legs and possibly boobs. We would have accepted pretty much any other body part," as per HuffPost. 

Donald Trump (R) and Marla Maples (L) with daughter Tiffany Trump 1995 in New York City. (Image Source): Getty Images | Photo by Catherine McGann
Furthermore, Noah reminded his audience of Trump's past comments about women that were also sexual in nature. "We know for sure that there's no female too small for Trump not to reduce her to her body parts. I don't even think that Trump was trying to be funny or provocative, it just clearly shows that it's an impulse for him." He also noted that had some other presidential candidate made such incendiary remarks about women would have been "doomed" by now. "But Trump is not a normal candidate. And we know that. We know airing this clip will change nothing," warning parents to "reconsider" before handing their babies to him. 

 

 

Though Leach, the journalist who took the interview and later died in August 2018 at the age of 76, defended Trump back then in an interview with Inside Edition claiming that the backlash was merely an "overreaction" and "just the piling on of those who dislike Donald [Trump]." 

 

 

However, critics seemed to echo Noah and lashed out at the former president on X, formerly Twitter. For instance, @scentedGhost was grossed out, "Trump Is The Biggest Creep In This 1994 Interview About His Newborn Daughter." @colinjones agreed, "This is horrid and gross." @Granvil53963522 was shocked, "How low can he go? Now we know." @goodandhard123 called out, "What kind of man sexualizes his own infant daughter? A Republican President." 

 

 

More voices condemned his inappropriate words like @vickiringer who was appalled by Trump's desire for young girls, "Remember this? First, he tried to force Marla to get an abortion. Then when that's a no-go, he wishes for her to have big breasts. The man has a weird fixation on young girls." @darinp2 added, "The above comments are from a guy who started talking about his baby girl's legs and speculated about what kind of chest she would have."

