“Disappointed But Not Surprised”—Fired Judge Warns Trump’s Layoffs Hurt His Own Agenda

Ever since Donald Trump took office, more people have been fired from various governmental agencies than ever.

From contractual workers to judges, Trump has spared no one. The Republican administration has terminated several federal employees. All this in the name of keeping the government smaller and improving financial efficiency.

No one in Donald Trump’s administration seems to understand how these firings are going against their own agenda of letting the government do its job.

Matthew Biggs is the president of the International Federation of Professional & Technical Engineers. He stated on Saturday that the Trump administration had dismissed two immigration judges earlier in the week. This was in addition to the 18 that were dismissed on Friday. Judges and other government employees are represented by the union. The judges were dismissed without explanation from the administration.

According to Mr. Biggs, each of the more than 700 immigration judges hears 500–700 cases annually. One of Mr. Trump’s main concerns is deportation, which is the subject of the majority of the cases.

As per one of the judges recently terminated by Trump, Kerry Doyle, the President is working against his own agenda.

Doyle was one of the judges at the Department of Justice executive office that took immigration reviews. Kerry, while talking on MSNBC on Sunday, talked about Trump’s layoff and said that she received her termination notice on Friday via an email.

She told the host, Alex Witt, that she was not surprised by the email and was rather expecting it. But what puzzled her was that Trump is so keen on getting illegal immigrants out of the country. This is what he ran on, and then why would he hinder the process?

Doyle said that there are more than 3.6 million immigration cases waiting for review at the DOJ. With every lesser judge, the workload will increase, and the time taken to resolve these cases will increase.

Trump’s policy is head-scraping and difficult to understand. She added that every judge on the bench is important to Donald Trump’s agenda.

The Justice Department houses immigration judges. These are a component of the administrative court system. They select who should be expelled from the nation and handle refugee petitions. The Justice Department did not immediately answer a request for comment.

The number of unauthorized immigrants in the nation has increased as a result of the immigration courts’ mounting backlog. Many people who are waiting begin to establish themselves in their communities since cases take so long to go through the system.

Donald Trump’s disdain for immigrants is well known, and his ideology of keeping the nation white is public, too. There is usually not much planning when republican administration is in question. However it may not be as simple as it seems.

This action of removing judges could be a part of the government’s plan. With fewer judges, cases will delay and it will help the government to deport more people.